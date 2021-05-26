Wisdom Marine Lines : 82,400 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Sakizaya VictoryJoined Wisdom Fleet

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/05/26 2.Company name:Sakizaya Victory S.A. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or 'subsidiaries'):Indirect Subsidiary 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Wholly-owned 5.Cause of occurrence:82,400 DWT newbuilding vessel,MV Sakizaya Victory joined Wisdom Fleet. 6.Countermeasures:Announcement 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: MV Sakizaya Victory is a NOx tierIII eco-ship built by Japan Marine United Corporation.