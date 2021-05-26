Wisdom Marine Lines : 82,400 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Sakizaya VictoryJoined Wisdom Fleet

82,400 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Sakizaya Victory Joined Wisdom Fleet
Date of events
2021/05/26
To which item it meets
article 4 paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/05/26
2.Company name:Sakizaya Victory S.A.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):Indirect Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Wholly-owned
5.Cause of occurrence:82,400 DWT newbuilding vessel,MV Sakizaya Victory
joined Wisdom Fleet.
6.Countermeasures:Announcement
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
MV Sakizaya Victory is a NOx tierIII eco-ship built
by Japan Marine United Corporation.
Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 06:44:05 UTC.