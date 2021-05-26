Log in
    2637   KYG9721M1033

WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED

(2637)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wisdom Marine Lines : 82,400 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Sakizaya VictoryJoined Wisdom Fleet

05/26/2021 | 02:45am EDT
TWSE 2637 / LSE WML

News

82,400 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Sakizaya VictoryJoined Wisdom Fleet

2021 / 05 / 26

BIZ

Provided by: Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 20210521
Subject 82,400 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Sakizaya Victory Joined Wisdom Fleet
Date of events 2021/05/26 To which item it meets article 4 paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/05/26
2.Company name:Sakizaya Victory S.A.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
  'subsidiaries'):Indirect Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Wholly-owned
5.Cause of occurrence:82,400 DWT newbuilding vessel,MV Sakizaya Victory
joined Wisdom Fleet.
6.Countermeasures:Announcement
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
MV Sakizaya Victory is a NOx tierIII eco-ship built 
by Japan Marine United Corporation.

Disclaimer

Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 06:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 16 679 M 599 M 599 M
Net income 2021 5 656 M 203 M 203 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,64x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48 890 M 1 751 M 1 757 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,93x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 2 301
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 57,50 TWD
Last Close Price 65,50 TWD
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target -12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chun Sheng Cheng General Manager
Yi Chun Hsueh Head-Finance Department, Spokesman & Deputy GM
Chun-Sheng Lan Chairman
Shuang-Chau Tsaur Chief Technical officer
Tzu-Lung Chao Chief Operating Officer, Director & Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED167.89%1 751
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.102.46%16 150
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%5 027
PAO SOVCOMFLOT0.31%2 887
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.130.24%2 315
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA50.00%1 760