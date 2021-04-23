Wisdom Marine Lines : The BOD Approved the 2021Q1 Consolidated Financial Statements

Statement

1.Date of the financial reports submitted to the board of directors or approved by the board of directors:2021/04/23 2.Date of the financial reports approved by the audit committee:2021/04/23 3.Start and end dates of financial reports of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2021/01/01~2021/03/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):3,537,777 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,027,894 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):989,197 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):895,918 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):889,896 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):889,896 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):1.19 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):84,523,505 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):55,472,896 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):29,050,609 14.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Unit:NTD (2)2021Q1 Consolidated Financial Statements will be uploaded within statutory period, please refer the related information on MOPS.