    2637   KYG9721M1033

WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED

(2637)
Wisdom Marine Lines : The BOD Approved the 2021Q1 Consolidated Financial Statements

04/23/2021 | 04:14am EDT
TWSE 2637 / LSE WML

News

The BOD Approved the 2021Q1 Consolidated Financial Statements

2021 / 04 / 23

FIN

Provided by: Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/04/23
Subject 
The BOD Approved the 2021Q1  Consolidated Financial  Statements
Date of events 
2021/04/23
To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of the financial reports submitted to the board of 
directors or approved by the board of directors:2021/04/23
2.Date of the financial reports approved by the audit committee:2021/04/23
3.Start and end dates of financial reports of the reporting period
(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2021/01/01~2021/03/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):3,537,777
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of 
the period (thousand NTD):1,027,894
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period 
(thousand NTD):989,197
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):895,918
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):889,896
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent 
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):889,896
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of 
the period (NTD):1.19
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):84,523,505
12.Total liabilities end of the period 
(thousand NTD):55,472,896
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the 
period (thousand NTD):29,050,609
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Unit:NTD
(2)2021Q1 Consolidated Financial Statements will be uploaded within 
   statutory period, please refer the related information on MOPS.

Disclaimer

Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 08:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 495 M 516 M 516 M
Net income 2021 3 096 M 110 M 110 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 40 381 M 1 437 M 1 437 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,79x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 2 301
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 40,00 TWD
Last Close Price 54,10 TWD
Spread / Highest target -22,4%
Spread / Average Target -26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chun Sheng Cheng General Manager
Yi Chun Hsueh Head-Finance Department, Spokesman & Deputy GM
Chun-Sheng Lan Chairman
Shuang-Chau Tsaur Chief Technical officer
Tzu-Lung Chao Chief Operating Officer, Director & Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED121.27%1 437
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.79.12%13 542
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%3 519
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-1.19%2 763
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.96.60%1 769
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.-7.69%1 389
