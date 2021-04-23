Wisdom Marine Lines : The BOD Approved the 2021Q1 Consolidated Financial Statements
04/23/2021 | 04:14am EDT
TWSE 2637 / LSE WML
News
The BOD Approved the 2021Q1 Consolidated Financial Statements
2021 / 04 / 23
FIN
Provided by: Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/04/23
Subject
The BOD Approved the 2021Q1 Consolidated Financial Statements
Date of events
2021/04/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of the financial reports submitted to the board of
directors or approved by the board of directors:2021/04/23
2.Date of the financial reports approved by the audit committee:2021/04/23
3.Start and end dates of financial reports of the reporting period
(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2021/01/01~2021/03/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):3,537,777
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,027,894
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):989,197
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):895,918
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):889,896
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):889,896
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.19
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):84,523,505
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):55,472,896
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):29,050,609
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Unit:NTD
(2)2021Q1 Consolidated Financial Statements will be uploaded within
statutory period, please refer the related information on MOPS.
