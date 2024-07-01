Financial Assets designated at fair value through 280,739,121 394,338,161 profit or loss Derivative financial assets nil nil Non-financial assets if material to the Nil Nil entity's business Financial Liabilities designated at fair 280,198,126 395,086,880 value through profit or loss Derivative financial liabilities Nil Nil

What are the key risks that are specific to the issuer?

Investors in Collateralised Currency Securities may lose the value of their entire investment or part of it. An investor's potential loss is limited to the amount of the investor's investment.

The Issuer has been established as a special purpose vehicle for the purpose of issuing the Collateralised Currency Securities and has no assets other than those attributable to the Collateralised Currency Securities. No member of the Morgan Stanley Group of any other person has guaranteed the Issuer's obligations. The ability of the Issuer to meet its obligations in relation to Collateralised Currency Securities will be wholly dependent on its receipt of payments under Currency Transactions from Currency Transaction Counterparties and its ability to sell the Collateral under the Repo to MSIP. The amounts that a Security Holder could receive following a claim against the Issuer are, therefore, limited to the proceeds of realisation of the secured property applicable to such Security Holder's class of Collateralised Currency Securities and as the Issuer is a special purpose vehicle formed only for the purpose of issuing the Collateralised Currency Securities, and as the Collateralised Currency Securities are not guaranteed by any other person, the Issuer would have no further assets against which the Security Holder could claim. In the event that the proceeds of realisation of the secured property is insufficient to cover the amount payable to the Security Holder, the Security Holder would suffer a loss.

Although Collateralised Currency Securities are secured by the Collateral, the value of such Collateralised Currency Securities and the ability of the Issuer to pay any redemption amounts remains partly dependent on the receipt of amounts due from the relevant Currency Transaction Counterparty under the Facility Agreement, the ISDA Master Agreement and the Repo.

At the date of this Prospectus, there is one Currency Transaction Counterparty (MSIP) which is the obligor.

There can be no assurance that MSIP, any other Currency Transaction Counterparty or any other entity will be able to fulfill their payment obligations under the relevant Currency Transactions, Facility Agreement, ISDA Master Agreement or Repo. Consequently, there can be no assurance that the Issuer will be able to redeem Collateralised Currency Securities at their redemption price which could lead to an investor receiving less than the redemption price upon redemption of their Collateralised Currency Securities.

Section C - Key information on the Securities

What are the main features of the securities?