Glass Lewis Endorses Company’s Leadership and Strategy to Continue Delivering Stockholder Value Firm Emphasizes Company’s Peer-Leading Operational Performance and Market-leading Position in Tokenization and Digital Assets WisdomTree Urges Stockholders to Vote “FOR” ALL NINE of its Highly Qualified Director Nominees on the WHITE Proxy Card

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today announced that Glass Lewis, a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that stockholders vote “FOR” all WisdomTree proposals, including “FOR” all nine members of WisdomTree’s Board of Directors, including Anthony Bossone, Win Neuger and Jonathan Steinberg, at WisdomTree’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“2024 Annual Meeting”).

Win Neuger, Chair of the WisdomTree Board of Directors, said, “We are pleased that Glass Lewis recognizes the value WisdomTree continues to deliver to its stockholders. After a careful review of the facts and meeting with representatives of WisdomTree’s Board, Glass Lewis affirms that our current strategy is working and has resulted in strong financial results, peer-leading stockholder returns and momentum across our business, including through our growing digital assets strategy.”

Glass Lewis also reiterates the invaluable institutional knowledge that Messrs. Neuger, Bossone and Steinberg bring to the Board, which has been significantly refreshed over the past three years. Glass Lewis determined that dissident stockholder ETFS Capital’s arguments as part of its campaign to disrupt the Company’s continued progress “are insufficient and unconvincing, and therefore, do not warrant shareholder opposition to Management Nominees Bossone, Neuger and Steinberg at this time.”1

Regarding WisdomTree’s strong performance and growing digital assets strategy, Glass Lewis wrote in its report:

“The one- and three-year growth rates in annual revenue and EBITDA of the Company through CY2023 outpaced all (or substantially all) of the corresponding growth rates observed in the Traditional Asset Manager Peer Group.”

“Over the unaffected one- and three-year periods ended February 26, 2024, the average NTM EBITDA, EBIT, and EPS multiples of the Company significantly exceeded the corresponding trading multiples observed in 11 out of 12 firms in the Traditional Asset Manager Peer Group, trailing only BlackRock by a narrow margin with differences in the low single-digits.”

“Taken together, our findings suggest that the Company’s operating performance has been reasonably in line with or better than its peers over the past year , and investors may have already been ascribing a premium trading valuation to the Company’s shares compared to other traditional asset managers.”

“We maintain our belief that the stated vision of the Company’s board and management team is more compelling than that of the Dissident …Considering the Company’s early-mover advantage and market-leading position in tokenization and digital assets, we believe the Dissident’s calls for the Company to abandon the DeFi initiatives continue to be premature at this stage.”

“While the Dissident contends that the recent run-up in the Company’s share price is owed to its activism efforts… we believe the Company’s share price was already showing positive momentum prior to the current proxy campaign being waged by the Dissident .”

“In our view, the Company has been striking a reasonable balance of maintaining relatively strong operational performance while investing in long-term growth potential in the DeFi space.”

Regarding WisdomTree’s Board refreshment and corporate governance practices, Glass Lewis wrote in its report:

“The board has made meaningful strides to empower its newer directors while still maintaining the institutional knowledge offered by the longer-tenured directors. ”





while still ” “ We believe the board has been significantly refreshed in recent years , as six of the nine incumbent directors have board tenures of no more than three years, with each of the key board committees being chaired by relatively newer directors .”

Glass Lewis also recommended that stockholders vote in favor of WisdomTree’s executive compensation proposal, stating that “the Company continues to adequately align pay and performance.” Additionally, Glass Lewis recommended that stockholders vote in favor of WisdomTree’s stockholder rights plan, concluding that “the plan is reasonable.”

WisdomTree urges stockholders to send a message to Mr. Tuckwell that enough is enough, and to repudiate ETFS Capital’s campaign to disrupt the Company’s success and momentum.

Glass Lewis has made an independent assessment and concluded that there is no case for change at WisdomTree. In line with the firm’s recommendations, WisdomTree urges stockholders to vote “FOR” all nine director nominees using the WHITE proxy card, including Anthony Bossone, Win Neuger, and Jonathan Steinberg, to ensure WisdomTree stays on the right track and is overseen by a Board with the right mix of skillsets, expertise and institutional knowledge to oversee the Company’s growth.

