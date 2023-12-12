Official WISDOMTREE, INC. press release

Three ESG ETFs Expected to Liquidate February 2024

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today announced plans to close and liquidate three WisdomTree ETFs: the WisdomTree International ESG Fund (RESD), WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (RESE), and WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (RESP).

Important dates related to the ETFs’ closures and liquidations are set forth in the table below.

Ticker ETF Name Listing

Exchange Last Day to

Purchase

Creation

Units Last Day of

Trading Final NAV

Calculation

Date Liquidation

Date RESD WisdomTree

International

SG Fund CBOE January 26,

2024 January 26,

2024 February 2,

2024 February 5,

2024 RESE WisdomTree

Emerging

Markets ESG

Fund CBOE RESP WisdomTree

U.S. ESG

Fund NYSE Arca

Shareholders who do not sell their shares of an ETF by Friday, January 26, 2024 will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash based on the ETF’s net asset value (NAV), which is expected to be provided to shareholders through their brokers or other financial intermediaries on or around Monday February 5, 2024. Additional information can be found in the WisdomTree Fund Changes: FAQ document here.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please call 866.909.9473 or visit WisdomTree.com/investments to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Important Risk Information

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves currency, political and economic risk. Funds focusing on a single country, sector and/or funds that emphasize investments in smaller companies may experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging markets, real estate, currency, fixed income and alternative investments include additional risks. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds, they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund's prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund's risk profile.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed in the U.S. by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain-enabled technology. We empower investors and consumers to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing and have launched next-generation digital products, services and structures, including digital or blockchain-enabled mutual funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™.*

*The WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc. (NMLS ID: 2372500), in select U.S. jurisdictions and may be limited where prohibited by law. Visit www.wisdomtreeprime.com or the WisdomTree Prime mobile app for more information. Foreside Fund Services, LLC, (FFS) is not affiliated with WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries. FFS does not provide digital wallet or digital asset services.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $97.7 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime™, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE VIA WISDOMTREE PRIME:

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | NOT A BANK DEPOSIT | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT SIPC PROTECTED | NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY

The products and services available through the WisdomTree Prime app are not endorsed, indemnified or guaranteed by any regulatory agency.

