WisdomTree, Inc is a global financial company. The Company is offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain technology. The Company is also engaged in developing next-generation digital products, services and structures, including digital or blockchain-enabled mutual funds (Digital Funds) and tokenized assets, as well as its blockchain - native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime. WisdomTree Prime is a blockchain-native wallet developed for saving, spending, and investing in both native crypto assets and tokenized versions of mainstream financial assets. The Company's ETPs cover equity, commodities, fixed income, leveraged-and-inverse, currency, alternatives, and cryptocurrencies. It operates as an ETP sponsor and asset manager, providing investment advisory services globally through its subsidiaries in the United States and Europe.

