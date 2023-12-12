Official WISDOMTREE, INC. press release

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, announced today it has been named a 2023 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments for the fourth year in a row and the seventh year since the award was created. The annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry. WisdomTree was ranked second within the category for managers with 100 - 499 employees, the second consecutive year earning a ranking among the top five employers.

This recognition was awarded in a year when WisdomTree completed its 12th consecutive quarter of net inflows, achieved a best-in-class pace of organic growth among its public asset manager peers and attained record-high assets under management (AUM). This success is driven by an impressive product lineup that has generated broad and deep inflows across the entire suite and increased traction with current partners in its managed models franchise. In addition, WisdomTree accelerated its position within the digital assets and blockchain landscape with the launch of WisdomTree Prime™, a personal finance app that empowers users to save, spend and invest and brings tokenization and blockchain-enabled finance to the center of a consumer’s financial life.

Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree Founder and CEO, said, “Our ability to lead the industry in tokenization and blockchain-enabled finance, while also experiencing industry-leading organic growth, stems from the dedication and ingenuity of our team. I am immensely proud of the inclusive and purpose-driven culture we’ve built, which is the foundation upon which WisdomTree continues to grow.”

WisdomTree believes that its employees are its greatest asset and offers numerous professional development opportunities, encouraging diversity of thought through regular training sessions, roundtable discussions and mentoring programs. WisdomTree fosters an inclusive workplace and encourages cultural awareness and equal opportunity throughout the organization, including through its Women’s Initiative Network (WIN) and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Council.

WisdomTree embraces a “Work Smart” philosophy where time in the office generally is not prescribed, and individuals and teams are empowered to determine how they work best, based on their role, while remaining accountable for achieving individual and team outcomes. To foster employee well-being and a healthy work-life balance, WisdomTree offers counseling services, weekly meditation and daily yoga, unlimited vacation and additional company “Wellness Days,” which are scheduled office closures around major market holidays for employees to collectively disconnect and rejuvenate.

“We are honored to be recognized on the ‘Best Places to Work’ list for yet another year,” said Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree President and COO. “This win is a reflection of the collaborative and empowering culture we strive to create and the collective mission of our team to think big and drive positive change for investors, advisors and their clients.”

This year, WisdomTree launched its “Roots” summer internship program to supplement its traditional internship opportunities offered to college juniors and seniors. The Roots program offers students in their last two years of high school and early college years a unique growth and professional development experience, which includes learning about WisdomTree’s business and gaining exposure to the financial services industry.

“Pensions & Investments is proud to honor the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the 12th year. A strong workplace culture that supports talent, advocates progress and drives innovation is paramount to driving the best outcomes and these asset managers demonstrate that. Congratulations to the 2023 honorees for their commitment to employee well-being, attractive incentive structures and talent development that demonstrate how investing in your employees can elevate our industry to greater heights,” said Pensions & Investments President and Publisher Nikki Pirrello.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2023 Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and profiles of the top 100 firms across size categories, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2023.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain-enabled technology. We empower investors and consumers to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing and have launched next-generation digital products, services and structures, including digital or blockchain-enabled mutual funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™.*

*The WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc. (NMLS ID: 2372500) in select U.S. jurisdictions and may be limited where prohibited by law. Visit https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com or the WisdomTree Prime mobile app for more information.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $97.7 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime™, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE VIA WISDOMTREE PRIME:

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | NOT A BANK DEPOSIT | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT SIPC PROTECTED | NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY

The products and services available through the WisdomTree Prime app are not endorsed, indemnified or guaranteed by any regulatory agency.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.

Category: Business Update

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231212528024/en/