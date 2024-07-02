Comprehensive suite of solutions allows WisdomTree to work with financial advisors to deliver scalable portfolios to their clients.

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today introduces Portfolio Solutions, a WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc. service to empower new and deeper relationships with investment advisors. Whether opting for self-constructed model portfolios or third-party model portfolio providers, Portfolio Solutions offers advisors a robust, scalable, and efficient framework for portfolio delivery.

Portfolio Solutions enables advisors to leverage WisdomTree’s model portfolio and research expertise to help advisors make informed choices on how they deliver and construct portfolios for their clients so they can spend more time scaling and growing their businesses. Portfolio Solutions is comprised of three distinct offerings to help advisors, which include:

For advisor-built portfolios:

Portfolio Consultations: Offers a personalized in-depth evaluation of an advisor’s model portfolios, including individual model portfolio composition analysis, stress testing, examination of holdings and overlaps, and more.

For outsourced portfolios*:

CIO-Managed Model Portfolios: Provides access to WisdomTree’s CIO-Managed Model Portfolios designed to satisfy a wide array of client investment goals. Advisors can implement these model portfolios themselves, via model market centers, or on third-party platforms.

Shared CIO: Enables advisors to collaborate with WisdomTree’s dedicated Model Investment Team to build and manage model portfolios for the advisor’s clients, which includes the option to delegate trading, rebalancing, and tax optimization tasks.

Portfolio Solutions seeks to provide potential benefits for advisors. It helps advisors manage and implement asset allocation decisions, employ a consistent investment and client communication process, save time and resources, and make their practice more valuable. A growth opportunity for WisdomTree, Portfolio Solutions allows us to add substantial value to the advisor’s investment process that the advisor can follow in providing investment advice to its clients.

“More and more, advisors are seeking help regarding their portfolios, and WisdomTree’s goal is to be their strongest partner in the delivery and management of their portfolios and growing their business,” said Thomas Skrobe, Head of Product Solutions at WisdomTree. “We’re excited to provide an offering that enables advisors to collaborate with WisdomTree to help deliver portfolios for their clients so they could spend more time building their businesses and deepening client relationships. We believe that providing a full range of portfolio services is a growth opportunity for the advisors we serve and well-positions us to provide timely insights and drive incremental flows.”

The introduction of the Model Portfolio filter tool marks the first enhancement under Portfolio Solutions, showcasing WisdomTree’s commitment to improving portfolio management and advisor support services. The Model Portfolio filter tool can help advisors find a WisdomTree CIO-Managed Model Portfolio that is most suitable for their client’s needs by offering them the ability to filter by investment objective, risk profile, single or multi-asset class, region, and platform.

Further information on Portfolio Solutions can be found here.

WisdomTree’s models business currently has a milestone AUM, with $3.5 billion in assets, as of April 26, 2024 – and its momentum is building. Today, there are roughly 2,000 advisors in the U.S. with at least one account that uses WisdomTree managed models. That number more than doubled in 2023 with over 1,000 advisors added in the past 12 months. WisdomTree expects to continue to grow its accessible market to 80,000 advisors by the end of 2024 (up from 70,000 today) by securing new relationships with additional wealth management firms. The firm is also prioritizing deepening their wallet share with the over 2,000 advisors who use WisdomTree managed models today and looks to add another 1,000 new advisors using WisdomTree’s models by the end of 2024.

WisdomTree expanded the Portfolio Solutions team with the strategic new hire of Samuel Rines, Macro Strategist at WisdomTree, providing advisors with geopolitically risk-aware portfolios that aim to provide unique market exposure across asset classes and geographies to help clients navigate through uncertainty. This is an example of how WisdomTree continues to grow and add top talent to our Portfolio Solutions business. Insights from Rines can be found here.

