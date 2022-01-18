WisdomTree Announces AI Enhanced Value Funds (AIVL & AIVI)

Actively managed value strategies seek to leverage machine learning approach from Voya’s Equity Machine Intelligence (EMI) proprietary model

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, today announced that WisdomTree’s U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN) and International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DOO) have been restructured into WisdomTree’s U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) and International AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVI). Both Funds are available on the NYSE with expense ratios of 0.38% and 0.58%, respectively. The WisdomTree AI Enhanced Value Funds utilize the Equity Machine Intelligence (EMI) proprietary model of Voya Investment Management Co., LLC (“Voya”), each Fund’s sub-adviser. The EMI model applies data science and artificial intelligence (AI) to fundamental value investing within a dynamic investment process.



“By leaning into AI enhanced strategies that offer dynamic value exposure, we see an opportunity to go beyond traditional ‘smart beta’ factor funds,” said Jeremy Schwartz, Global Chief Investment Officer at WisdomTree. “We’re excited to be leveraging Voya’s EMI model in the AI Enhanced Value Funds’ restructures as a way to potentially overcome historical challenges of value investing.”

The AI Enhanced Value Family strategy focuses on companies with attractive value characteristics and aims to deliver idiosyncratic alpha1, performing best in a market driven by fundamentals. The strategy seeks to avoid areas of the market that are overvalued or crowded and is well-suited for mid and large cap value mandates.

“Voya is an experienced equity manager with a strong heritage of combining the best of fundamental and quantitative investment techniques,” said Vincent Costa, co-chief investment officer, Equities, Voya. “Our EMI team is a pioneer in applying artificial intelligence to fundamental investing and has been managing AI strategies since 2012. We look forward to bringing this expertise to WisdomTree’s clients.”

AIVL and AIVI: What’s Under the Hood?

WisdomTree AI Enhanced Value Funds (AIVL and AIVI) have varying exposures to both deep value and relative value measures and aim to capture the value premium while avoiding drawdowns in deep/relative value measures that may be out of favor. The investment process can be broken down into five key factors:

Data: Applying Rigor of Bottom Up Research

Features: Scaling Fundamental Research

Stock Selection (AI): Removing Emotion from Decision Making

Portfolio Construction and Risk Management

Verifying & Executing Portfolio



1 Idiosyncratic alpha: Company-specific outperformance vs. the benchmark not attributed to any of the traditional Fama-French factors

