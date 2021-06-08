Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WETF   US97717P1049

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC.

(WETF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WisdomTree Announces Revised Net Asset Value Information for the WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (WTMF)

06/08/2021 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NYSE: WETF) today announced that the net asset value (“NAV”) for the WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (Ticker: WTMF) was restated as shown below. The NAV restatement is a result of an error in calculating the NAV for this ETF:

TickerFund NameNAV
Date		Revised
NAV		Original
NAV		NAV
Change
Amount		NAV
Change
Percentage
WTMFWisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund6/7/2021$41.2667$46.6578-$5.3911-11.55%

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $75.7 billion in assets under management globally.  For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. An investment in this Fund is speculative, involves a substantial degree of risk, and should not constitute an investor's entire portfolio. One of the risks associated with the Fund is the complexity of the different factors which contribute to the Fund's performance, as well as its correlation (or non-correlation) to other asset classes. These factors include use of long and short positions in commodity futures contracts, currency forward contracts, swaps and other derivatives. Derivatives can be volatile and may be less liquid than other securities and more sensitive to the effects of varied economic conditions. The Fund should not be used as a proxy for taking long only (or short only) positions in commodities or currencies. The Fund could lose significant value during periods when long only indexes rise (or short only) indexes decline. The Fund's investment objective is based on historic price trends. There can be no assurance that such trends will be reflected in future market movements. The Fund generally does not make intra-month adjustments and therefore is subject to substantial losses if the market moves against the Fund's established positions on an intra-month basis. In markets without sustained price trends or markets that quickly reverse or "whipsaw" the Fund may suffer significant losses. The Fund is actively managed thus the ability of the Fund to achieve its objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. Due to the investment strategy of this Fund it may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund's prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund's risk profile.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

Contact Information:
Media Relations
WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com / wisdomtree@fullyvested.com  


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC.
09:21aWisdomTree Announces Revised Net Asset Value Information for the WisdomTree M..
GL
06/03STREET COLOR : JPMorgan Reportedly Looking at Wisdom Tree Investments: Dealrepor..
MT
06/03WisdomTree Launches BioRevolution Fund (WDNA)
GL
06/01WisdomTree Investments Lists Bitcoin, Ether Exchange-Traded Products on Euron..
MT
06/01WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS  : lists bitcoin and ether ETPs on Euronext
AQ
05/27WisdomTree Announces ETF Share Splits
GL
05/25WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS  : Names Bryan Edmiston as Chief Financial Officer (Form ..
PU
05/25WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Finan..
AQ
05/25WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS  : Announces +Crypto Model Portfolios for Advisors in Col..
AQ
05/25WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS  : Names CFO
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 298 M - -
Net income 2021 56,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 215 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 994 M 994 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,06x
EV / Sales 2022 3,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 7,03 $
Last Close Price 6,82 $
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jonathan Laurence Steinberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Jarrett Lilien President & Chief Operating Officer
Bryan J. Edmiston Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frank R. Salerno Non-Executive Chairman
Jeremy David Schwartz Executive Vice President & Global Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC.27.48%994
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.45.66%62 657
KKR & CO. INC.33.69%31 492
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC6.24%23 786
AMUNDI10.55%18 186
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.41.86%17 878