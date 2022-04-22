Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WETF   US97717P1049

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC.

(WETF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/22 04:00:01 pm EDT
6.170 USD   -1.28%
04/20WisdomTree Announces Say Platform for First Quarter 2022 Earnings is Live
AQ
04/20WisdomTree Announces New Economy Real Estate Fund (WTRE)
GL
04/18WisdomTree Launches Portfolio and Growth Solutions
AQ
WisdomTree Investments : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A)

04/22/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4/A
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Ziemba Peter M
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Administrative Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. , 230 PARK AVENUE, 3RD FLOOR WEST
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
NEW YORK NY 10169
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-01-27 		6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Ziemba Peter M
C/O WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC.
230 PARK AVENUE, 3RD FLOOR WEST
NEW YORK, NY10169

Chief Administrative Officer
Signatures
/s/ Marci Frankenthaler, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-04-22
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The number of shares of Common Stock to be issued upon vesting of the PRSUs will range between 0% to 200% of the number of shares indicated above (the target share amount). This Amendment to Form 4 is being filed to update the target share amount to reflect the grant date fair market value of the PRSUs as determined by an independent valuation consultant.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

WisdomTree Investments Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 21:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
