  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Wise plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WISE   GB00BL9YR756

WISE PLC

(WISE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's Tsinghua Unigroup dismisses chairman's criticism, defends restructuring plan

12/16/2021 | 11:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tsinghua Unigroup is seen in its office in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The management of debt-laden Chinese chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup, set for a state-backed takeover, late on Thursday said its estranged official chairman, also a major investor, had spread "false information" and defended its restructuring plan.

In a notice published on Unigroup's public social media account, attributed simply to Unigroup's management, the company linked its debt situation directly to the leadership of Zhao Weiguo, who spearheaded a wave of asset purchases in the previous decade.

Zhao has retained the post of chairman but China's state council appointed a working group to assume leadership of the company after it defaulted on bonds in November 2020.

The notice comes a day after Zhao published a memo via his personal investment vehicle, Beijing Jiankun, arguing that Beijing Jianguang Asset Management (JAC Capital) and Wise Road Capital, two state-backed firms poised to take over Unigroup, were undervaluing its assets.

Zhao's Beijing Jiankun holds a 49% stake in Unigroup, with the remainder held by China's elite Tsinghua University. In the previous decade, with government funding, Unigroup built up stakes in a number of Chinese chip companies.

In its post, Unigroup management said the value in Zhao's stake in Unigroup via Beijing Jiankun had become negative, and that after several rounds of bidding from strategic investors, the highest offers "still cannot cover all of Tsinghua Unigroup's debts".

Unigroup's management said it "firmly opposes" Zhao's attempt to "interfere with and affect the judicial reorganisation process" of Unigroup, and will "take measures to pursue legal liabilities of relevant individuals in accordance with the law".

The company added that a vote on the pending investment would take place on December 29.

Beijing Jiankun did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 538 M 716 M 716 M
Net income 2022 38,7 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
Net cash 2022 298 M 397 M 397 M
P/E ratio 2022 150x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 434 M 9 899 M 9 901 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
EV / Sales 2023 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart WISE PLC
Duration : Period :
Wise plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 754,40 GBX
Average target price 995,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristo Käärmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew John Briers Chief Financial Officer & Director
Taavet Hinrikus Executive Chairman
Harsh Sinha Chief Technology Officer
Rahel Tänavsuu Global Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISE PLC0.00%9 828
BLOCK, INC.-23.78%80 170
FISERV, INC.-7.94%68 440
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-41.10%37 157
AFTERPAY LIMITED-24.15%18 197
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-21.12%17 475