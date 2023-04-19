Advanced search
    WISE   GB00BL9YR756

WISE PLC

(WISE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:11:20 2023-04-19 am EDT
564.30 GBX   +4.50%
04:50aStifel likes Ryanair but not On The Beach
AN
04:38aFormer Trainline CEO to be Wise senior independent director
AN
02:18aWise : VPC again in the spotlight, impacting the short-term story
Alphavalue
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Former Trainline CEO to be Wise senior independent director

04/19/2023 | 04:38am EDT
Wise PLC - London-based money transfer firm - Appoints Clare Gilmartin as senior independent direct with immediate effect. Gilmartin was formerly chief executive of rail and coach ticket platform Trainline PLC. She has been a director on the Wise board since June 2021.

On Tuesday, Wise reported a surge in fourth-quarter income and revenue, but lower average volume per customer. Wise's income totalled GBP279.5 million in the quarter, jumping 83% from GBP153.0 million a year prior. Volume climbed 25% to GBP26.7 billion in the final quarter from GBP21.4 billion a year before. However, average volume per customer fell by 7% year-on-year.

Current stock price: 553.20 pence, up 2.4% in London on Wednesday morning

12-month change: up 29%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TRAINLINE PLC -0.08% 238.8 Delayed Quote.-12.96%
WISE PLC 3.61% 559.52 Delayed Quote.-4.05%
Analyst Recommendations on WISE PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 921 M 1 144 M 1 144 M
Net income 2023 101 M 125 M 125 M
Net cash 2023 485 M 603 M 603 M
P/E ratio 2023 54,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 533 M 6 874 M 6 874 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,48x
EV / Sales 2024 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 4 301
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart WISE PLC
Duration : Period :
Wise plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 540,00 GBX
Average target price 658,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristo Käärmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew John Briers Chief Financial Officer & Director
David B. Wells Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harsh Sinha Chief Technology Officer
Rahel Tänavsuu Global Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISE PLC-4.05%6 874
FISERV, INC.15.87%72 977
BLOCK, INC.1.69%38 557
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.9.84%28 776
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.92%16 323
EDENRED SE13.76%15 803
