Former Trainline CEO to be Wise senior independent director

Wise PLC - London-based money transfer firm - Appoints Clare Gilmartin as senior independent direct with immediate effect. Gilmartin was formerly chief executive of rail and coach ticket platform Trainline PLC. She has been a director on the Wise board since June 2021.

On Tuesday, Wise reported a surge in fourth-quarter income and revenue, but lower average volume per customer. Wise's income totalled GBP279.5 million in the quarter, jumping 83% from GBP153.0 million a year prior. Volume climbed 25% to GBP26.7 billion in the final quarter from GBP21.4 billion a year before. However, average volume per customer fell by 7% year-on-year.

Current stock price: 553.20 pence, up 2.4% in London on Wednesday morning

12-month change: up 29%

