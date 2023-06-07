Goldman cuts Croda to neutral; Davy likes Wise

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and Tuesday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Credit Suisse raises Auto Trader target to 473 (405) pence - 'underperform'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Associated British Foods price target to 2,360 (2,200) pence - 'neutral'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Tesco price target to 270 (290) pence - 'overweight'
----------
JPMorgan cuts J Sainsbury price target to 209 (219) pence - 'underweight'
----------
Morgan Stanley raises J Sainsbury price target to 250 (237) pence - 'underweight'
----------
JPMorgan raises International Consolidated Airlines price target to 2.50 (2.40) EUR - 'neutral'
----------
Credit Suisse cuts Diageo price target to 3,850 (4,200) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises abrdn price target to 195 (190) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Barclays raises Sage price target to 810 (775) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Barclays raises Melrose Industries price target to 575 (450) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Croda International to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 7,200 (8,700) pence
----------
UBS cuts Johnson Matthey price target to 1,900 (2,000) pence - 'neutral'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
UBS raises Marks & Spencer price target to 200 (120) pence - 'neutral'
----------
CitiGroup raises Qinetiq price target to 457 (454) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg raises Pets at Home price target to 460 (430) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg cuts IP Group price target to 133 (147) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies raises SSP price target to 340 (325) pence - 'buy'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Dr Martens price target to 145 (152) pence - 'neutral'
----------
RBC raises Paragon Banking price target to 700 (675) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Davy initiates Wise at 'outperform' - price target 700 pence
----------
Credit Suisse cuts Asos price target to 450 (550) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.