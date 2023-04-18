Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Wise plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WISE   GB00BL9YR756

WISE PLC

(WISE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:11:57 2023-04-18 am EDT
511.70 GBX   -12.59%
04:44aMoney transfer firm Wise shares drop as volumes disappoint
RE
04:08aSterling Boosted By Strong UK Wage Growth
DJ
03:28aUK's Easing Private-Sector Wage Growth a Boost for Bank of England
DJ
Money transfer firm Wise shares drop as volumes disappoint

04/18/2023 | 04:44am EDT
(Reuters) - Wise Plc shares tumbled 10% on Tuesday after volumes at the UK-based money-transfer firm missed market expectations as customers who move larger payments cut back on discretionary purchases amid challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Finance chief Matt Briers said he was not surprised that customers who move larger payments, mostly for buying or selling properties and investments, were cutting back, given the challenging economic outlook such high borrowing costs and inflation.

Shares in Wise fell as much 10% to 525 pence, as of 0819 GMT. Wise, which was valued at $11 billion in a record London direct listing two years ago, has lost about a third of its value since its market debut.

The company said its average volume per customer (VPC) decreased by 7% year-on-year and 4% quarter-on-quarter on a slower pace of growth by customers who move volumes of more than 10,000 pounds ($12,422.00).

Wise reported a 25% rise in total quarterly volume to 26.7 billion pounds, but missed expectations of analysts at Credit Suisse and Peel Hunt.

"The second consecutive quarter of declines in personal volumes per customer is likely to be viewed negatively by the market, and we believe VPC is likely to remain subdued given the current macro environment," analysts at Peel Hunt said.

($1 = 0.8050 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 922 M 1 140 M 1 140 M
Net income 2023 101 M 124 M 124 M
Net cash 2023 485 M 600 M 600 M
P/E ratio 2023 58,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 998 M 7 415 M 7 415 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,98x
EV / Sales 2024 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 4 301
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart WISE PLC
Duration : Period :
Wise plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 585,40 GBX
Average target price 662,62 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristo Käärmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew John Briers Chief Financial Officer & Director
David B. Wells Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harsh Sinha Chief Technology Officer
Rahel Tänavsuu Global Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISE PLC4.02%7 415
FISERV, INC.14.37%72 977
BLOCK, INC.2.15%38 732
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.10.50%28 950
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.91%16 322
EDENRED SE13.44%15 694
