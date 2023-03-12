Payments firm Wise says exposure 'minimal' to Silicon Valley Bank

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Payments firm Wise has
"minimal exposure" to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank,
according to a spokesperson.
SVB Financial Group, which focuses on tech
startups, underwent the biggest collapse since the 2008
financial crisis, rocking global markets, sending stocks
tumbling and leaving tech founders uncertain that they would be
able to pay their staff.
London-based Wise, formerly known as Transferwise, said it
held a small cash balance in a corporate account with SVB.
"We have minimal exposure to SVB via a credit facility they
are part of together with six other major banks, and a small
cash balance in an operational corporate account," a
spokesperson said.
A number of financial industry executives and investors have
warned the collapse of the bank could have a domino effect on
other banks if regulators did not find a buyer over the weekend
to protect uninsured deposits.
On Sunday, Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt said he
was working with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Bank of England
Governor Andrew Bailey to "avoid or minimise damage" resulting
from the chaos engulfing SVB's UK arm.
More than 250 UK tech firm executives signed a letter
addressed to Hunt on Saturday, calling for government
intervention and warning of an "existential threat" to the UK
tech sector.
