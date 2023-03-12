Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Wise plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WISE   GB00BL9YR756

WISE PLC

(WISE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:04 2023-03-10 am EST
581.00 GBX   -2.35%
02/28Dar Global shares rise in thinly traded London debut
RE
02/01Chrysalis Investments net asset value falls 46% in first quarter
AN
01/30Wise's Move To Delist Atlantic Money From Price Comparison Tool Seen As Effort To Stifle Competition
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Payments firm Wise says exposure 'minimal' to Silicon Valley Bank

03/12/2023 | 10:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Payments firm Wise has "minimal exposure" to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, according to a spokesperson.

SVB Financial Group, which focuses on tech startups, underwent the biggest collapse since the 2008 financial crisis, rocking global markets, sending stocks tumbling and leaving tech founders uncertain that they would be able to pay their staff.

London-based Wise, formerly known as Transferwise, said it held a small cash balance in a corporate account with SVB.

"We have minimal exposure to SVB via a credit facility they are part of together with six other major banks, and a small cash balance in an operational corporate account," a spokesperson said.

A number of financial industry executives and investors have warned the collapse of the bank could have a domino effect on other banks if regulators did not find a buyer over the weekend to protect uninsured deposits.

On Sunday, Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt said he was working with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey to "avoid or minimise damage" resulting from the chaos engulfing SVB's UK arm.

More than 250 UK tech firm executives signed a letter addressed to Hunt on Saturday, calling for government intervention and warning of an "existential threat" to the UK tech sector. (Reporting by Martin Coulter; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.-53.92%
WISE PLC -2.35% 581 Delayed Quote.3.23%
All news about WISE PLC
02/28Dar Global shares rise in thinly traded London debut
RE
02/01Chrysalis Investments net asset value falls 46% in first quarter
AN
01/30Wise's Move To Delist Atlantic Money From Price Comparison Tool Seen As Effort To Stifl..
MT
01/24Cryptoverse: Bitcoin investors take control
RE
01/18Bank of America and Oddo BHF cut Whitbread
AN
01/17FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% Amid AstraZeneca, Unilever Weakness
DJ
01/17Ocado Consensus Estimates Might Drop After Update
DJ
01/17Wise upgrades income guidance as revenue grows in third quarter
AN
01/17UK House Prices Set for Double-Digit Fall, Says Oxford Economics
DJ
01/17FTSE 100 Edges Down; Ocado Slides on Customer Spending Doubts
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WISE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 928 M 1 120 M 1 120 M
Net income 2023 101 M 121 M 121 M
Net cash 2023 484 M 584 M 584 M
P/E ratio 2023 58,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 953 M 7 180 M 7 180 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,89x
EV / Sales 2024 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 4 301
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart WISE PLC
Duration : Period :
Wise plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 581,00 GBX
Average target price 677,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristo Käärmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew John Briers Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kemish Kingsley Finance Director
David B. Wells Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harsh Sinha Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISE PLC3.23%7 180
FISERV, INC.10.65%70 243
BLOCK, INC.13.00%42 800
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.0.68%26 315
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.64%14 396
NEXI S.P.A3.01%10 612