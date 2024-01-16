Full-year income is expected to grow between 42%-44%, compared with its earlier forecast of 33%-38% growth, Wise said.
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|860.9 GBX
|-2.01%
|+3.90%
|+0.53%
|08:53am
(Reuters) - Money transfer company Wise Plc on Tuesday raised its annual profit growth forecast, boosted by growth in active customers which pushed third-quarter income up by 40%.
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+0.53%
|11 468 M $
|+3.07%
|82 177 M $
|-0.67%
|65 767 M $
|-14.05%
|40 953 M $
|+2.57%
|33 921 M $
|+0.49%
|20 505 M $
|-4.05%
|10 205 M $
|+1.78%
|8 463 M $
|+16.16%
|5 477 M $
|-1.19%
|5 155 M $