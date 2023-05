Wise PLC - London-based money transfer firm - Says Chief Executive Officer Kristo Kaarmann will be on sabbatical leave from September to December this year. Chief Technology Officer Harsh Sinha will stand in for Kaarmann as CEO during the interim.

Current stock price: 551.80 pence, up 1.9%

12-month change: up 67%

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.