WISE : Customer growth and net interest income smash expectations

Wise PLC is a United Kingdom-based global technology company. The Company's products include international money transfer, Wise account, International debit card, Travel money card, Large amount transfer, Receive money, Assets, Wise Platform, Wise Business, Business debit card and Mass payments. The International money transfer product offers bank transfers, debit cards, payment initiation service provider (PISP), SWIFT, Apple Pay and Google Pay. The Wise Account is for international people. The Travel money card product offers currency cards for all travel. The Wise travel money card also offers an exchange rate on Google for spending in approximately 53 different currencies. The Wise Platform is used by banks, large businesses and other enterprises. The Wise Platform serves various industries, including banks, technology firms, cloud platforms and others. The Wise Business is for international businesses.

Sector Business Support Services