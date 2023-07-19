  1. Markets
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04:25:19 2023-07-19 am EDT
736.40 GBX +3.43% +11.20% +30.72%
10:00am WISE : Customer growth and net interest income smash expectations Alphavalue
Jul. 18 UK Consumers Cut Spending Amid Rising Mortgage -2- DJ

WISE : Customer growth and net interest income smash expectations

Today at 04:00 am

Latest news about Wise plc

WISE : Customer growth and net interest income smash expectations Alphavalue
UK Consumers Cut Spending Amid Rising Mortgage -2- DJ
UK Consumers Cut Spending Amid Rising Mortgage Rates DJ
Wise first-quarter revenue up with strong customer and volume growth AN
Payments Technology Group Wise Books Higher Fiscal Q1 Revenue; FY24 Outlook Maintained MT
HSBC downgrades commercial property stocks AN
UBS likes Pearson; Liberum cuts Naked Wine AN
WISE : More rates, more money Alphavalue
Wise plc : Successful fintech, legitimate uncertainty ZB
WISE : Wise delivers Alphavalue
Admiral on JPMorgan 'negative catalyst watch' AN
FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.1% Lifted by Mining, Financial Stocks DJ
FTSE 100 edges up after strong start in New York AN
UK Banks Rates Hike Benefit Likely to Be Limited DJ
Hawkish ECB tips FTSE 100 into the red AN
Wise plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Wise shares surge as profit multiplies AN
Wise shares surge as annual profit multiplies on active customers rise AN
Transcript : Wise plc, 2023 Earnings Call, Jun 27, 2023 CI
WISE PLC : Q4 2023 Earnings Call FA
Stocks up; commodity stocks rally on China growth AN
Stocks called up; record profit for Telecom Plus AN
Wise Posts Higher FY23 Profit; Revenue Up MT
Wise plc Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2024 CI
Cryptoverse: Bitcoin bounces on BlackRock buzz RE

Company Profile

Wise PLC is a United Kingdom-based global technology company. The Company's products include international money transfer, Wise account, International debit card, Travel money card, Large amount transfer, Receive money, Assets, Wise Platform, Wise Business, Business debit card and Mass payments. The International money transfer product offers bank transfers, debit cards, payment initiation service provider (PISP), SWIFT, Apple Pay and Google Pay. The Wise Account is for international people. The Travel money card product offers currency cards for all travel. The Wise travel money card also offers an exchange rate on Google for spending in approximately 53 different currencies. The Wise Platform is used by banks, large businesses and other enterprises. The Wise Platform serves various industries, including banks, technology firms, cloud platforms and others. The Wise Business is for international businesses.
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
2023-11-27 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Wise plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
7.120GBP
Average target price
6.893GBP
Spread / Average Target
-3.18%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Transaction & Payment Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
WISE PLC
Chart Analysis Wise plc
+30.45% 9 537 M $
WEX INC.
Chart Analysis WEX Inc.
+19.53% 8 379 M $
NEXI S.P.A
Chart Analysis Nexi S.p.A
+1.90% 11 039 M $
ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Chart Analysis One97 Communications Limited
+56.35% 6 497 M $
GMO PAYMENT GATEWAY, INC.
Chart Analysis GMO Payment Gateway, Inc.
+3.89% 6 139 M $
EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC.
Chart Analysis Euronet Worldwide, Inc.
+26.27% 5 914 M $
NUVEI CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Nuvei Corporation
+40.54% 5 096 M $
THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY
Chart Analysis The Western Union Company
-11.76% 4 550 M $
DLOCAL LIMITED
Chart Analysis DLocal Limited
-6.62% 4 272 M $
SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.
Chart Analysis Shift4 Payments, Inc.
+23.14% 4 088 M $
Transaction & Payment Services
