Wise plc
Equities
WISE
GB00BL9YR756
Business Support Services
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|778.80 GBX
|+1.35%
|+7.06%
|+37.95%
|11:10am
|WISE : Model update: flooded by net interest income
|Nov. 23
|Wise Chief Technology Officer sells GBP725,000 in shares
|AN
More about the company
Wise PLC is a United Kingdom-based global technology company. The Company's products include international money transfer, Wise account, International debit card, Travel money card, Large amount transfer, Receive money, Assets, Wise Platform, Wise Business, Business debit card and Mass payments. The International money transfer product offers bank transfers, debit cards, payment initiation service provider (PISP), SWIFT, Apple Pay and Google Pay. The Wise Account is for international people. The Travel money card product offers currency cards for all travel. The Wise travel money card also offers an exchange rate on Google for spending in approximately 53 different currencies. The Wise Platform is used by banks, large businesses and other enterprises. The Wise Platform serves various industries, including banks, technology firms, cloud platforms and others. The Wise Business is for international businesses.
SectorBusiness Support Services
Calendar
2023-11-26 - UBS Technology Conference
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
7.684GBP
Average target price
8.158GBP
Spread / Average Target
+6.16%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+38.38%
|9 929 M $
|+24.47%
|75 503 M $
|-5.08%
|36 631 M $
|+13.40%
|29 328 M $
|+27.40%
|16 896 M $
|-0.04%
|13 760 M $
|-3.88%
|10 098 M $
|+7.23%
|7 500 M $
|+68.09%
|6 796 M $
|+11.95%
|5 047 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Wise plc - London Stock Exchange
- News Wise plc
- Wise : Model update