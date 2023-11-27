Stock WISE WISE PLC
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Wise plc

Wise plc

Equities

WISE

GB00BL9YR756

Business Support Services

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 05:52:26 2023-11-27 am EST 		Intraday chart for Wise plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
778.80 GBX +1.35% +7.06% +37.95%
11:10am WISE : Model update: flooded by net interest income Alphavalue
Nov. 23 Wise Chief Technology Officer sells GBP725,000 in shares AN
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Wise plc

WISE : Model update: flooded by net interest income Alphavalue
Wise Chief Technology Officer sells GBP725,000 in shares AN
Deutsche says 'buy' B&M and Marks & Spencer AN
Wise CMO Cian Weeresinghe sells GBP175,750 of shares AN
Exane BNP cuts Entain but raises SSE AN
Wise says Chief People Officer Naidoo disposes of shares AN
If you didn’t have enough signs, here’s more
Wise CFO sells GBP3 million in shares after option exercise AN
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Datadog, Fair Isaac, HSBC, Home Depot, Wise...
FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% As US Inflation Data Lifts Global Markets DJ
WISE : H1 24: EBITDA margin beat even the most optimistic Alphavalue
Wise in Talks with Regulators for Higher Returns to UK Customers, CFO Says MT
Wise eyes robust margin as struggles to pass high rates to customers AN
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amazon, Best Buy, Diageo, The Mosaic Co, Unilever...
Transcript : Wise plc, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2023 CI
UK's Wise Logs Higher Fiscal H1 Profit, Revenue MT
Wise plc Expects Income Growth for Fiscal Year 2024 CI
Wise plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2023 CI
UBS Starts Wise Coverage with Buy Rating MT
Goldman likes Smith & Nephew; UBS picks Wise AN
Wise Kicks Off Austin Expansion Plan with Relocation to the Domain Tower II CI
HSBC raises Smith & Nephew to 'buy' AN
BP announces buyback; IG to cut 10% of staff AN
WISE : Select your focus: Interest Income or Volumes Alphavalue
Wise Chief Product Officer Peiris sells GBP675,000 in shares AN

Chart Wise plc

Chart Wise plc
More charts

Company Profile

Wise PLC is a United Kingdom-based global technology company. The Company's products include international money transfer, Wise account, International debit card, Travel money card, Large amount transfer, Receive money, Assets, Wise Platform, Wise Business, Business debit card and Mass payments. The International money transfer product offers bank transfers, debit cards, payment initiation service provider (PISP), SWIFT, Apple Pay and Google Pay. The Wise Account is for international people. The Travel money card product offers currency cards for all travel. The Wise travel money card also offers an exchange rate on Google for spending in approximately 53 different currencies. The Wise Platform is used by banks, large businesses and other enterprises. The Wise Platform serves various industries, including banks, technology firms, cloud platforms and others. The Wise Business is for international businesses.
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
2023-11-26 - UBS Technology Conference
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Wise plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
7.684GBP
Average target price
8.158GBP
Spread / Average Target
+6.16%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Transaction & Payment Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
WISE PLC Stock Wise plc
+38.38% 9 929 M $
FISERV, INC. Stock Fiserv, Inc.
+24.47% 75 503 M $
BLOCK, INC. Stock Block, Inc.
-5.08% 36 631 M $
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. Stock Global Payments Inc.
+13.40% 29 328 M $
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.
+27.40% 16 896 M $
EDENRED SE Stock Edenred SE
-0.04% 13 760 M $
NEXI S.P.A Stock Nexi S.p.A
-3.88% 10 098 M $
WEX INC. Stock WEX Inc.
+7.23% 7 500 M $
ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED Stock One97 Communications Limited
+68.09% 6 796 M $
DLOCAL LIMITED Stock DLocal Limited
+11.95% 5 047 M $
Transaction & Payment Services
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Wise plc - London Stock Exchange
  4. News Wise plc
  5. Wise : Model update
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer