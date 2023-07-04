  1. Markets
Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:00 2023-07-04 am EDT Intraday chart for Wise plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
641.60 GBX +0.09% +4.94% +14.00%
06:14pm WISE : More rates, more money Alphavalue
Jun. 29 Wise plc : Successful fintech, legitimate uncertainty ZB

WISE : More rates, more money

Today at 12:14 pm

Date Price Change Volume
2023-07-04 641.60 £ +0.09% 526 492
2023-07-03 641.00 £ -2.47% 1,489,805
2023-06-30 657.20 £ -1.17% 2,856,252
2023-06-29 665.00 £ +3.68% 3,328,674
2023-06-28 641.40 £ +4.91% 4,997,715

Delayed Quote London Stock Exchange - 11:35:00 2023-07-04 am EDT

Company Profile

Wise PLC is a United Kingdom-based global technology company. The Company's products include international money transfer, Wise account, International debit card, Travel money card, Large amount transfer, Receive money, Assets, Wise Platform, Wise Business, Business debit card and Mass payments. The International money transfer product offers bank transfers, debit cards, payment initiation service provider (PISP), SWIFT, Apple Pay and Google Pay. The Wise Account is for international people. The Travel money card product offers currency cards for all travel. The Wise travel money card also offers an exchange rate on Google for spending in approximately 53 different currencies. The Wise Platform is used by banks, large businesses and other enterprises. The Wise Platform serves various industries, including banks, technology firms, cloud platforms and others. The Wise Business is for international businesses.
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
2023-11-27 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Wise plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
6.410GBP
Average target price
6.687GBP
Spread / Average Target
+4.33%
Sector Transaction & Payment Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
WISE PLC
Chart Analysis Wise plc
+14.00% 8 332 M $
WEX INC.
Chart Analysis WEX Inc.
+11.89% 7 843 M $
ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Chart Analysis One97 Communications Limited
+57.58% 6 571 M $
NEXI S.P.A
Chart Analysis Nexi S.p.A
+3.88% 10 565 M $
GMO PAYMENT GATEWAY, INC.
Chart Analysis GMO Payment Gateway, Inc.
+2.98% 5 905 M $
EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC.
Chart Analysis Euronet Worldwide, Inc.
+25.48% 5 877 M $
THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY
Chart Analysis The Western Union Company
-14.89% 4 389 M $
NUVEI CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Nuvei Corporation
+17.12% 4 103 M $
SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.
Chart Analysis Shift4 Payments, Inc.
+21.01% 4 018 M $
DLOCAL LIMITED
Chart Analysis DLocal Limited
-20.49% 3 637 M $
Transaction & Payment Services
