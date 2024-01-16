Stock WISE WISE PLC
Wise plc

Equities

WISE

GB00BL9YR756

Business Support Services

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 10:58:02 2024-01-16 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
889.3 GBX +1.22% Intraday chart for Wise plc +2.97% +1.63%
04:44pm WISE : Solid results, we continue to like Wise Alphavalue
02:11pm Numis Downgrades Wise to Hold from Buy MT
Latest news about Wise plc

WISE : Solid results, we continue to like Wise Alphavalue
Numis Downgrades Wise to Hold from Buy MT
Wise upgrades guidance as customer growth boosts income AN
Card Factory falls despite Christmas boost AN
UBS raises GSK and cuts AstraZeneca AN
WISE : First take: Q3 update, at first sight, the numbers look impressive Alphavalue
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16 RE
Wise Posts Higher Fiscal Q3 Revenue; Guidance Raised MT
UK payments firm Wise raises annual profit growth forecast RE
Earnings Flash (WISE.L) WISE Reports Fiscal Q3 Revenue GBP276.6M MT
WISE : Stormy Seas, Steady Ship: Q3 preview Alphavalue
Berenberg Starts Coverage of Wise with Buy MT
BofA cuts Ashtead; UBS likes 3i Group AN
Sainsbury's grocery sales drive festive growth AN
Berenberg cuts target prices for miners AN
Goldman likes Sainsbury's; RBC cuts Imperial AN
JPMorgan lowers IAG; Exane BNP cuts Vodafone AN
EARNINGS AND TRADING: Lowland Investment NAV falls but dividend hiked AN
Wise CFO sells GBP5 million in shares after option exercises AN
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Blackrock, Costco, Dollar Tree, Duke Energy, Snowflake... Our Logo
Webexpenses Teams Up with Wise Platform to Streamline Expense Management Payments for Businesses CI
WISE : Model update: flooded by net interest income Alphavalue
Wise Chief Technology Officer sells GBP725,000 in shares AN
Deutsche says 'buy' B&M and Marks & Spencer AN
Wise CMO Cian Weeresinghe sells GBP175,750 of shares AN

Chart Wise plc

Company Profile

Wise PLC is a United Kingdom-based global technology company. The Company's products include international money transfer, Wise account, International debit card, Travel money card, Large amount transfer, Receive money, Assets, Wise Platform, Wise Business, Business debit card and Mass payments. The International money transfer product offers bank transfers, debit cards, payment initiation service provider (PISP), SWIFT, Apple Pay and Google Pay. The Wise Account is for international people. The Travel money card product offers currency cards for all travel. The Wise travel money card also offers an exchange rate on Google for spending in approximately 53 different currencies. The Wise Platform is used by banks, large businesses and other enterprises. The Wise Platform serves various industries, including banks, technology firms, cloud platforms and others. The Wise Business is for international businesses.
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
2024-06-24 - Q4 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Wise plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
8.786 GBP
Average target price
8.883 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+1.11%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Transaction & Payment Services

1st Jan change Capi.
WISE PLC Stock Wise plc
+1.42% 11 468 M $
FISERV, INC. Stock Fiserv, Inc.
+2.98% 82 177 M $
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. Stock PayPal Holdings, Inc.
-3.54% 65 767 M $
BLOCK, INC. Stock Block, Inc.
-15.29% 40 953 M $
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. Stock Global Payments Inc.
+1.72% 33 921 M $
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.
+0.26% 20 505 M $
EDENRED SE Stock Edenred SE
+5.58% 15 485 M $
NEXI S.P.A Stock Nexi S.p.A
-3.65% 10 205 M $
WEX INC. Stock WEX Inc.
+1.62% 8 463 M $
ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED Stock One97 Communications Limited
+17.61% 5 477 M $
Transaction & Payment Services
