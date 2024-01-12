Stock WISE WISE PLC
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Wise plc

Equities

WISE

GB00BL9YR756

Business Support Services

Market Closed - London S.E.
Other stock markets
 11:35:27 2024-01-11 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
888.4 GBX +0.38% Intraday chart for Wise plc +5.76% +1.65%
07:36am WISE : Stormy Seas, Steady Ship: Q3 preview Alphavalue
Jan. 10 Berenberg Starts Coverage of Wise with Buy MT
This content is reserved for Premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Wise plc

WISE : Stormy Seas, Steady Ship: Q3 preview Alphavalue
Berenberg Starts Coverage of Wise with Buy MT
BofA cuts Ashtead; UBS likes 3i Group AN
Sainsbury's grocery sales drive festive growth AN
Berenberg cuts target prices for miners AN
Goldman likes Sainsbury's; RBC cuts Imperial AN
JPMorgan lowers IAG; Exane BNP cuts Vodafone AN
EARNINGS AND TRADING: Lowland Investment NAV falls but dividend hiked AN
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Blackrock, Costco, Dollar Tree, Duke Energy, Snowflake... Our Logo
Wise CFO sells GBP5 million in shares after option exercises AN
Webexpenses Teams Up with Wise Platform to Streamline Expense Management Payments for Businesses CI
WISE : Model update: flooded by net interest income Alphavalue
Wise Chief Technology Officer sells GBP725,000 in shares AN
Deutsche says 'buy' B&M and Marks & Spencer AN
Wise CMO Cian Weeresinghe sells GBP175,750 of shares AN
Exane BNP cuts Entain but raises SSE AN
If you didn’t have enough signs, here’s more Our Logo
Wise says Chief People Officer Naidoo disposes of shares AN
Wise CFO sells GBP3 million in shares after option exercise AN
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Datadog, Fair Isaac, HSBC, Home Depot, Wise... Our Logo
FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% As US Inflation Data Lifts Global Markets DJ
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amazon, Best Buy, Diageo, The Mosaic Co, Unilever... Our Logo
WISE : H1 24: EBITDA margin beat even the most optimistic Alphavalue
Wise in Talks with Regulators for Higher Returns to UK Customers, CFO Says MT
Wise eyes robust margin as struggles to pass high rates to customers AN

Chart Wise plc

Chart Wise plc
More charts

Company Profile

Wise PLC is a United Kingdom-based global technology company. The Company's products include international money transfer, Wise account, International debit card, Travel money card, Large amount transfer, Receive money, Assets, Wise Platform, Wise Business, Business debit card and Mass payments. The International money transfer product offers bank transfers, debit cards, payment initiation service provider (PISP), SWIFT, Apple Pay and Google Pay. The Wise Account is for international people. The Travel money card product offers currency cards for all travel. The Wise travel money card also offers an exchange rate on Google for spending in approximately 53 different currencies. The Wise Platform is used by banks, large businesses and other enterprises. The Wise Platform serves various industries, including banks, technology firms, cloud platforms and others. The Wise Business is for international businesses.
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
2024-06-24 - Q4 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Wise plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
8.884 GBP
Average target price
8.558 GBP
Spread / Average Target
-3.67%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Transaction & Payment Services

1st Jan change Capi.
WISE PLC Stock Wise plc
+1.65% 11 567 M $
FISERV, INC. Stock Fiserv, Inc.
+2.67% 81 859 M $
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. Stock PayPal Holdings, Inc.
-0.10% 66 144 M $
BLOCK, INC. Stock Block, Inc.
-12.26% 41 809 M $
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. Stock Global Payments Inc.
+3.93% 34 369 M $
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.
-1.11% 20 180 M $
EDENRED SE Stock Edenred SE
+2.11% 15 085 M $
NEXI S.P.A Stock Nexi S.p.A
-3.00% 10 316 M $
WEX INC. Stock WEX Inc.
+1.93% 8 475 M $
ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED Stock One97 Communications Limited
+8.25% 5 235 M $
Transaction & Payment Services
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Wise plc - London S.E.
  4. News Wise plc
  5. Wise : Stormy Seas, Steady Ship
Your New Year resolution for 2024!
Subscribe now