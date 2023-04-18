|
Wise : Wise Q4 23 Trading update: mixed but robust results
|Analyst Recommendations on WISE PLC
|Sales 2023
922 M
1 140 M
1 140 M
|Net income 2023
101 M
124 M
124 M
|Net cash 2023
485 M
600 M
600 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|58,7x
|Yield 2023
|-
|Capitalization
5 998 M
7 415 M
7 415 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|5,98x
|EV / Sales 2024
|4,56x
|Nbr of Employees
|4 301
|Free-Float
|31,8%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends WISE PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|14
|Last Close Price
|585,40 GBX
|Average target price
|662,62 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|13,2%