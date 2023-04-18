Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Wise plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WISE   GB00BL9YR756

WISE PLC

(WISE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:40:36 2023-04-18 am EDT
528.60 GBX   -9.70%
03:14aWise : Wise Q4 23 Trading update: mixed but robust results
Alphavalue
03:05aFTSE 100 to Extend Rally on U.S. Gains
DJ
02:37aPayments Technology Group Wise Posts Higher FY23 Revenue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wise : Wise Q4 23 Trading update: mixed but robust results

04/18/2023 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Alphavalue 2023
All news about WISE PLC
03:14aWise : Wise Q4 23 Trading update: mixed but robust results
Alphavalue
03:05aFTSE 100 to Extend Rally on U.S. Gains
DJ
02:37aPayments Technology Group Wise Posts Higher FY23 Revenue
MT
02:05aEarnings Flash (WISE.L) WISE Reports FY22 Revenue GBP846.1M
MT
03/27Multiplier Integrates Wise Platform to Enable Faster Client Payouts
CI
03/16Transcript : Wise plc Presents at Morgan Stanley European Financials Conferen..
CI
03/14Wise : Wise: mid to long term investment case intact, avoid for now
Alphavalue
03/13Factbox: Global firms with exposure to collapsed SVB
RE
03/12Payments firm Wise says exposure 'minimal' to Silicon Valley Bank
RE
02/28Dar Global shares rise in thinly traded London debut
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WISE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 922 M 1 140 M 1 140 M
Net income 2023 101 M 124 M 124 M
Net cash 2023 485 M 600 M 600 M
P/E ratio 2023 58,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 998 M 7 415 M 7 415 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,98x
EV / Sales 2024 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 4 301
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart WISE PLC
Duration : Period :
Wise plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 585,40 GBX
Average target price 662,62 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristo Käärmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew John Briers Chief Financial Officer & Director
David B. Wells Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harsh Sinha Chief Technology Officer
Rahel Tänavsuu Global Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISE PLC4.02%7 415
FISERV, INC.14.37%72 977
BLOCK, INC.2.15%38 732
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.10.50%28 950
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.91%16 322
EDENRED SE13.44%15 694
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/month
Subscribe
Already a member/customer? Log In
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer