Oct 21 (Reuters) - Wise Plc said on Thursday that the private investment firm belonging to its co-founder Taavet Hinrikus would sell up to 11 million Class A shares of the money transfer company.

The sale of shares, under the proposed deal by OÜ Notorious, whose price is to be set through an accelerated bookbuilding process, represent about 1.1% of class A shares of Wise. (Reporting by Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)