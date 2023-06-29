The vast majority of "fintechs" sell hot air, and in the end have been good for little more than burning through the capital entrusted to them by investors seduced by fanciful promises.

Wise is an exception. Its intuitive, affordable, multi-currency, well-designed money transfer and foreign exchange solution is a big hit with users. For those in the know, the quality of service is akin to that of Interactive Brokers, with the added bonus of being accessible to the general public.

The day before yesterday, the London-listed company published results buoyed by the rise in interest rates, from which it benefits directly by earning interest on its customers' deposits. This providential windfall - which is set to last, if not increase - has helped to offset transaction volumes reaching a plateau after a decade of exponential growth.

In fact, the trajectory has slowed since the previous quarter, which we now realize marked the beginning of a real economic slowdown. Over the past fiscal year, sales nevertheless grew by 51%, to £846 million, while net income more than tripled, from £33 to £114 million.

Starting from scratch - and from Estonia - ten years ago, and profitable for the past five years, Wise's track record remains remarkable. On a forward basis, the fintech is currently valued at x43 its profit and x20 its pre-amortization operating profit, or EBITDA. The share price, meanwhile, is below the level of its IPO exactly two years ago.

There are legitimate concerns about the management team. Co-founder and CEO Kristo Käärmann is under investigation for tax fraud in the UK. He will be taking a three-month "sabbatical" in the next few days, to "be closer to his family".

The CFO's departure next year, officially to "recover from an accident", also comes as a bit of a surprise, especially given the lightness with which Wise is said to have handled certain compliance and banking regulation imperatives.

The fintech's service is excellent, but did it really play by the rules? In this respect, uncertainty remains.