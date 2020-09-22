Wise Talent Information Techn : CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tongdao Liepin Group

同道獵聘集團

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6100)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Tongdao Liepin Group (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong has been changed from Unit 402, 4/F Faimont Hse, No.8 Cotton Tree Drive, Admiralty, Hong Kong to Unit 417, 4th Floor, Lippo Centre, Tower Two, No. 89 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong.

The telephone number, facsimile number, e-mail address and other contact methods of the Company remain unchanged.

Tongdao Liepin Group

Dai Kebin

PRC, 22 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. DAI Kebin, Mr. CHEN Xingmao and Ms. XU Lili; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. SHAO Yibo, Mr. ZUO Lingye and Mr. DING Gordon Yi; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. YE Yaming, Mr. ZHANG Ximeng and Mr. CHOI Onward.