  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  WISeKey International Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    WIHN   CH0314029270

WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG

(WIHN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:26 2023-04-11 am EDT
0.2065 CHF   +3.25%
04/11 Improduction (intrinsic Multi Production) & Wise.art Partner To Support The Dream Team Project For The Red Cross Campaign : Human Race for Children of Ukraine
GL
ALVISE GIUSTINIANI JOINS WISEKEY'S ADVISORY BOARD

04/12/2023 | 01:01am EDT
ALVISE GIUSTINIANI JOINS WISEKEY’S ADVISORY BOARD

Geneva, Switzerland – April 12, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, is pleased to welcome Alvise Giustiniani to its advisory board.

Mr. Giustiniani brings with him over 30 years of executive leadership experience from Philip Morris International (PMI), where he served in various top positions. For the last eight years, he held the role of VP Anti-illicit Trade, responsible for the strategy and deployment of all anti-illicit trade activities worldwide. He led a team of 100+ people. Under his leadership, PMI launched the global initiative PMI IMPACT, pledging USD 100 million to support public, private, and nongovernmental organizations in the fight against illegal trade and related crimes. Mr. Giustiniani engaged with regional and international organizations, such as Interpol, Europol, and the UN, as well as law enforcement at a local level to secure the supply chain against diversion of PMI products and protect PMI trademarks against counterfeits.

Mr. Giustiniani also has extensive experience in managing large teams and restructuring businesses. He served as the Managing Director of PMI's Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary operations, where he oversaw 1,800 employees and doubled profitability in three years. He also served as the Managing Director of Tabaqueira, PMI's Portuguese affiliate, where he significantly restructured the business, turning around market share decline and reducing costs.

Over the years, Mr. Giustiniani has also participated in many round tables as a moderator, keynote speaker, and panelist and has actively engaged with journalists.

Mr. Giustiniani holds an MBA from INSEAD Fontainebleau, France, and an Engineering Master's Degree from Padua University, Italy. He is married and has 3 sons.

"Alvise brings a wealth of experience and strategic wisdom to our Advisory Board," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. "His multicultural and international background, leadership skills, and business acumen will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our global footprint."

"I am honoured to join WISeKey's Advisory Board and look forward to contributing to the Company's mission of securing the Internet of Things and fight counterfeits," said Mr. Giustiniani. "WISeKey is a leader in the cybersecurity and IoT space, and I am excited to be a part of its future growth and success."

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.).  WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact:  Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com		WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact:  Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.


Analyst Recommendations on WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21,8 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
Net income 2022 -11,5 M -12,8 M -12,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29,1 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 136
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
WISeKey International Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,21
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Joao Carlos Creus Moreira Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Ward Finance Director
Carlo Schüpp Chief Operating Officer
David Fergusson Vice Chairman
Eric Pellaton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG23.50%32
NVIDIA CORPORATION85.91%680 098
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED16.83%449 559
BROADCOM INC.11.17%261 574
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.87%162 591
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.47.41%153 855
