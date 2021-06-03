Press Release: WISeKey and Creative Film Partners Launch First-Ever Colonial American Artwork NFT Auction to WISe.Art MarketPlace

WISeKey $WKEY and Creative Film Partners Launch First-Ever
Colonial American Artwork NFT Auction to WISe.Art MarketPlace
Auction Ends on Independence Day
Geneva, Switzerland -- June 3, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd
(SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cyber security, IoT, and AI
platform company, and Creative Film Partners, LLC (CFP), a Richmond, VA
based new media firm, announced today a first-of-its-kind Colonial
American Artwork NFT auction to be held from June 21 through
Independence Day, July 4, 2021.
The NFT up for bid is a medium-frame digital photograph of an original
John Wollaston oil painting of George Plater III, Maryland's sixth
Governor, from the private Tayloe family collection. George Plater III
(1735 -- 1792) was an American planter, lawyer, and statesman from Saint
Mary's County, Maryland. He represented Maryland in the Continental
Congress from 1778 to 1780, and served as Governor of Maryland from 1791
to 1792.
The original Wollaston painting, owned by J. Tayloe Emery, great (x6)
grand-nephew of Governor George Plater, and a principal at Creative Film
Partners, is listed in the Catalog of American Portraits as part of the
Smithsonian Institute's National Portrait Gallery. Mr. Emery plans to
use any proceeds from the auction to clean and restore the original
painting, which has been in the Tayloe family collection for centuries.
The NFT auction of the George Plater portrait will take place from June
21 to July 4, 2021 on the WISe.Art NFT MarketPlace platform and will be
accessible from www.wise.art.
Included in this one-of-a-kind NFT auction are: a full-frame digital
twin of the original oil painting taken by NYC-based photographer C.
Taylor Crothers; detailed Tayloe family provenance information of the
original painting; and, as a tangible item, a framed, signed C. Taylor
Crothers archival color print of the portrait with an inlay of the NFT
blockchain hashtag.
Mr. Emery commented, "This is a revolutionary idea for a painting of an
American Revolutionary. The NFT being minted will forever be the
official digital record of this classic American Colonial portrait and
likely outlast the original painting itself."
"Besides just the 'WOW' factor of an NFT auction of an American Colonial
artwork," added Emery, "the additional security created through the NFT
itself becomes a means to help identify, restore and possibly even
recover the painting should anything ever happen to it."
In April, WISeKey launched WISe.Art, a digital certificate of
authenticity, creating NFTs for art pieces that will live forever on the
blockchain, unchanged and unchallengeable, as proof of the NFT buyer's
ownership.
"The WISe.Art announcement created a strong buzz in the global fine art
community," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey. "We are looking forward
to auctioning off this incredible NFT of American Colonial history and
providing a means of digital security for the new NFT owner and the
original painting at the same time."
WISe.Key is the first company in the world to use dual factor
authentication combined with blockchain technology to secure luxury
watches and artworks.
About WISeKey
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global
cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity
ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT
respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey
microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet
of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion
microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities,
drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting,
servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is
uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors
produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial
Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the
failure of their equipment before it happens.
Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based
cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and
identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the
Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey
RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online
transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more
information, visit
www.wisekey.com.
Press and investor contacts:
WISeKey International Holding WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Ltd Contact: Lena Cati
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira The Equity Group Inc.
Chairman & CEO Tel: +1 212 836-9611
Tel: +41 22 594 3000 mailto:lcati@equityny.com lcati@equityny.com
mailto:info@wisekey.com info@wisekey.com
----------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------
About Creative Film Partners:
Based in Richmond, Va. and New York City, longtime new media
collaborators John Tayloe Emery and C. Taylor Crothers have recently
started a division of their film company to provide turnkey NFT
solutions for private art owners, galleries, and museums across the
world at www.creativefilmpartners.com
Company Contact:
John Tayloe Emery Austin Mill
CEO PR
804-313-0815
804-310-6669
tayloe.emery@gmail.com
austin@admillpr.com
