Press Release: WISeKey and Creative Film Partners Launch First-Ever Colonial American Artwork NFT Auction to WISe.Art MarketPlace

06/03/2021 | 01:00am EDT
   WISeKey $WKEY and Creative Film Partners Launch First-Ever 
 
   Colonial American Artwork NFT Auction to WISe.Art MarketPlace 
 
   Auction Ends on Independence Day 
 
   Geneva, Switzerland -- June 3, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd 
(SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cyber security, IoT, and AI 
platform company, and Creative Film Partners, LLC (CFP), a Richmond, VA 
based new media firm, announced today a first-of-its-kind Colonial 
American Artwork NFT auction to be held from June 21 through 
Independence Day, July 4, 2021. 
 
   The NFT up for bid is a medium-frame digital photograph of an original 
John Wollaston oil painting of George Plater III, Maryland's sixth 
Governor, from the private Tayloe family collection. George Plater III 
(1735 -- 1792) was an American planter, lawyer, and statesman from Saint 
Mary's County, Maryland. He represented Maryland in the Continental 
Congress from 1778 to 1780, and served as Governor of Maryland from 1791 
to 1792. 
 
   The original Wollaston painting, owned by J. Tayloe Emery, great (x6) 
grand-nephew of Governor George Plater, and a principal at Creative Film 
Partners, is listed in the Catalog of American Portraits as part of the 
Smithsonian Institute's National Portrait Gallery. Mr. Emery plans to 
use any proceeds from the auction to clean and restore the original 
painting, which has been in the Tayloe family collection for centuries. 
 
   The NFT auction of the George Plater portrait will take place from June 
21 to July 4, 2021 on the WISe.Art NFT MarketPlace platform and will be 
accessible from www.wise.art. 
 
   Included in this one-of-a-kind NFT auction are: a full-frame digital 
twin of the original oil painting taken by NYC-based photographer C. 
Taylor Crothers; detailed Tayloe family provenance information of the 
original painting; and, as a tangible item, a framed, signed C. Taylor 
Crothers archival color print of the portrait with an inlay of the NFT 
blockchain hashtag. 
 
   Mr. Emery commented, "This is a revolutionary idea for a painting of an 
American Revolutionary. The NFT being minted will forever be the 
official digital record of this classic American Colonial portrait and 
likely outlast the original painting itself." 
 
   "Besides just the 'WOW' factor of an NFT auction of an American Colonial 
artwork," added Emery, "the additional security created through the NFT 
itself becomes a means to help identify, restore and possibly even 
recover the painting should anything ever happen to it." 
 
   In April, WISeKey launched WISe.Art, a digital certificate of 
authenticity, creating NFTs for art pieces that will live forever on the 
blockchain, unchanged and unchallengeable, as proof of the NFT buyer's 
ownership. 
 
   "The WISe.Art announcement created a strong buzz in the global fine art 
community," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey. "We are looking forward 
to auctioning off this incredible NFT of American Colonial history and 
providing a means of digital security for the new NFT owner and the 
original painting at the same time." 
 
   WISe.Key is the first company in the world to use dual factor 
authentication combined with blockchain technology to secure luxury 
watches and artworks. 
 
   #### 
 
   About WISeKey 
 
   WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global 
cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity 
ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT 
respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey 
microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet 
of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion 
microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, 
drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, 
servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.).  WISeKey is 
uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors 
produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial 
Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the 
failure of their equipment before it happens. 
 
   Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based 
cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and 
identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the 
Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey 
RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online 
transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more 
information, visit 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=9Ez0NLFiq2yVmhQUkPqRM37ci8QkeK1jG1wKyLzqzm4kCWJVj7x6wkfG_06JxOjzsew1nwIo6RiI7nQH3r1Yqh1-pI6Hi24_eEiSgB92St-WYKtMYiGHbqSOlK8jVASiOzNopOjrxcUeyr5KNex5qC7rMXwUCeOaIryzgEkW_ES6YzRfqjJkcUax3xoe6FOyt6v_1fmD6EFKQvTNLNuRa9YBr1JkOMsHhD2JUbALdL9jkW86X6gEsptgVt3CFkvpA98q8B6GSVFq4Gfdt4lhZ5zjKqG4ALQbNVdmN4G3b0d7gVSjvPb6Z3SXW4ntYyaZjaz7-nqIMH1atCLQMyWyqHkSCf64ISts3zhDDATwKHMtJw_mRLXsZT4nvb-tvKK8Vrj2iiFAnz6v9FK1_sy5V0ZB9O7-pQ8kW34RtOdJll8= 
www.wisekey.com. 
 
   Press and investor contacts: 
 
 
 
 
WISeKey International Holding              WISeKey Investor Relations (US) 
 Ltd                                        Contact: Lena Cati 
 Company Contact: Carlos Moreira            The Equity Group Inc. 
 Chairman & CEO                             Tel: +1 212 836-9611 
 Tel: +41 22 594 3000                       mailto:lcati@equityny.com lcati@equityny.com 
 mailto:info@wisekey.com info@wisekey.com 
-----------------------------------------  --------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   About Creative Film Partners: 
 
   Based in Richmond, Va. and New York City, longtime new media 
collaborators John Tayloe Emery and C. Taylor Crothers have recently 
started a division of their film company to provide turnkey NFT 
solutions for private art owners, galleries, and museums across the 
world at www.creativefilmpartners.com 
 
   Company Contact: 
 
   John Tayloe Emery                                           Austin Mill 
 
   CEO                                                                      PR 
 
 
   804-313-0815 
804-310-6669 
 
   tayloe.emery@gmail.com 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=79gsZpmP9DBL4ZGXo6GpxjkYp8jy_8BPPt_zg77NdZCkxYkNrIlV7fQ0X5s27lzLXFFmgPYDAZWszPlksZJVhF1b0UkSOBABgJDFRqNbOd8= 
austin@admillpr.com 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=6pGK48V0GxAiA698lMJ09jtP29PSet2G7-LU0gWjVJJsz1V-4kpRD2BPvttsTmyZFuuXeFt-DIFV5WRr2ZmP2DXK3JeThQ5LG3UcJgB7prU= 
 
 
   Disclaimer: 
 
   This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain 
forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd 
and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown 
risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual 
results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey 
International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future 
results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such 
forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is 
providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to 
update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of 
new information, future events or otherwise. 
 
   This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a 
solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not 
constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or 
article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus 
within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. 
Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its 
securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained 
herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to 
the future performance of WISeKey.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

