Press Release : WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID users

WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social
Network, exclusive to WISeID users
WISe.Social network allows WISeID users to share information on a
newsfeed-style social platform using strong user identification
ZUG, Switzerland -- February 23, 2021 -- WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX
Swiss Exchange: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT
company, today announced that its WISe.Social, a new authenticated
social-networking site, allows users with a WISeID digital identity to
share links and discuss articles through a newsfeed platform. The new
social network will not use advertising or collect data from users. It
is designed for people and organizations wishing to share data among
their ecosystems without the concern of algorithms tracing them and
their data.
WISe.Social is based on WISeID, WISeKey's platform for personal identity
and security services based on digital certificates and other innovative
technologies, with a strong focus on Trust. WISeKey defines digital
trust as the confidence users have in a social media platform to protect
their information and provide a safe environment for them to create and
engage with content. With the identity verification services of WISeID,
users can now securely exchange information with partners based on their
identity validation level. WISeID enables three levels of identity
validation: "Basic," where only the email is validated, "Validated,"
where the full name is confirmed against an identity document, and
"Validated Pro," where also the professional details are validated.
WISeKey offers free of cost "Basic" accounts and the availability to
upgrade the account with different pricing models.
The objective of WISe.Social is to integrate identity management and
cybersecurity features on a social network platform to effectively
control fake information originated by unverified accounts. To that
effect, WISeKey developed a new paradigm for social networks embedded
with digital identity technology, which employs decentralized processes
to create trusted networks and secured ways to exchange information
between users through a better mechanism designed for trusted social
networks.
The new features of WISeID integrated with WISe.Social offer access to
the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques.
WISeID supports OTP and digital certificate login and an innovative
"hands-free" secure login based on QR-Codes, which users can read using
the "My WISeID" mobile application without even having to type any
password. WISeID implements standards such as OpenID Connect and OAUTH2,
which can be easily integrated by customers to enhance their cloud
applications' security. WISeID can also be combined with Microsoft
Active Directory, facilitating integration with corporate applications.
WISeID is based on the WISeKey/OISTE Root of Trust and integrates
innovative technologies to distribute the identity attributes and build
federated ecosystems. WISeID is accessible as a web service via the
wiseid.com trust services portal and enterprise standard APIs that allow
integration with business applications. WISeID provides users with a
Digital Identity that can be used to secure email communication and
digitally sign documents with legal validity. It is complemented with
features such as dual-factor authentication and single sign-on. The
WISeID web services and mobile applications are available for download
and use. Several offers, such as digital certificates to secure the
email or the strong authentication capabilities, are available free of
charge, while others require a business subscription in order to get
full access to validated identities and document signature capabilities.
About WISeKey
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) is a
leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale
digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI
and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey
microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet
of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion
microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities,
drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting,
servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is
uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors
produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial
Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the
failure of their equipment before it happens.
Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based
cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and
identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the
Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey
RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online
transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more
information, visit www.wisekey.com.
