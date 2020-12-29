Press Release: WISeKey's Identity Blockchain Technology Secures Commercial and Recreational Drones and Improves Safety

WISeKey's Identity Blockchain Technology Secures Commercial and
Recreational Drones and Improves Safety
FAA lays out its remote ID 'license plate for drones' requirements
ZUG, Switzerland -- December 29, 2020 -- WISeKey International Holding
("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity IoT
company, today announced that its identity blockchain technology
integrates advanced digital security solutions into drones. Commercial
drones are being used across various industries to help companies save
money, improve safety, and enhance the efficiency of their operations.
New regulations by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the
U.S., for the first time allow commercial drones used for deliveries and
services to fly overpopulated areas. These rules include strict
requirements for tracking these drones to address safety and FAA
security concerns.
As per these new safety rules, all but the smallest drones will have to
broadcast a radio signal with a digital license plate and a flight
location. Additionally, starting in 2022, the FAA's Remote ID
requirement will necessitate every drone sold in the U.S. that weighs
more than 0.55 pounds to come with a way to broadcasts its location and
identification to local authorities. One way to think of the technology
is as a digital license plate for drones.
This technology already in use in Parrot drones (
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=yEEBglrsF3xJSnW2XU8yDbUlYh2JLYYitt73UaRGcHeN2oFI-tHknZUh0qprBuo-WtkGmul6101IMhNK2CsFcGM_X3lLHuyT26YAE3tw9i9kFw0d8czynltoT3DaVZaQ6E88lGfHSFdWIrgC_4Tb1_jefADjMRBvBH_3lxrAPdK5b7qhc26zLuEontwzIsf9M5u0BrhIOH0qbFpigCIvlAbTAc9kXVxaO6rS3-pTAEICj87xzhjuKelAdxJrj_QP
https://dronelife.com/2020/07/16/parrot-boosts-drone-security-with-wisekey-tech/),
is now available and suitable for all commercial drones allowing WISekey
to work directly with other drone manufacturers. The integration of
WISeKey's digital security technologies from inflight control systems
down to infrastructure is designed to help drone manufactures further
guarantee the security of their drone flights and recorded data for
professional users.
Public safety, security, defense, and inspection professionals comprise
a growing market share of drone users who demand the highest levels of
privacy, encryption and security for their flights. Drones have many
useful applications but can also be used to intentionally cause harm.
Additionally, drones themselves can be subject to unlawful interference.
WISeKey's VaultIC4xx series of secure elements offers reliable solutions
to secure and prove the drone's digital identity, and at the same time
protect data and firmware against compromise when stored in the drone or
in transit. This guarantees a secure connection between the controller
and the drone. WISeKey's VaultIC4xx secure elements are certified by the
U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) following
FIPS140-2 Level 3 standard, one of the strongest and globally recognized
digital security levels. These are developed on Common Criteria EAL5+
certified hardware, another government grade security certification.
About WISeKey
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) is a
leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale
digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI
and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey
microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet
of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion
microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities,
drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting,
servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is
uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors
produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial
Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the
failure of their equipment before it happens.
Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based
cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and
identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the
Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey
RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online
transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more
information, visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=poLF5NQo_9Q-0AcFs5_KKnb7l1N0M2Ef9AJvs_vtr5Zp3To1dNtiW6MIR0AGgWX_372jUZfHBHjbwPUPprSnnw==
www.wisekey.com.
