WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG

(WIHN)
Press Release: WISeKey's Identity Blockchain Technology Secures Commercial and Recreational Drones and Improves Safety

12/29/2020 | 12:00pm EST
   WISeKey's Identity Blockchain Technology Secures Commercial and 
Recreational Drones and Improves Safety 
 
   FAA lays out its remote ID 'license plate for drones' requirements 
 
   ZUG, Switzerland -- December 29, 2020 -- WISeKey International Holding 
("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity IoT 
company, today announced that its identity blockchain technology 
integrates advanced digital security solutions into drones. Commercial 
drones are being used across various industries to help companies save 
money, improve safety, and enhance the efficiency of their operations. 
 
   New regulations by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the 
U.S., for the first time allow commercial drones used for deliveries and 
services to fly overpopulated areas.  These rules include strict 
requirements for tracking these drones to address safety and FAA 
security concerns. 
 
   As per these new safety rules, all but the smallest drones will have to 
broadcast a radio signal with a digital license plate and a flight 
location.  Additionally, starting in 2022, the FAA's Remote ID 
requirement will necessitate every drone sold in the U.S. that weighs 
more than 0.55 pounds to come with a way to broadcasts its location and 
identification to local authorities. One way to think of the technology 
is as a digital license plate for drones. 
 
   This technology already in use in Parrot drones ( 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=yEEBglrsF3xJSnW2XU8yDbUlYh2JLYYitt73UaRGcHeN2oFI-tHknZUh0qprBuo-WtkGmul6101IMhNK2CsFcGM_X3lLHuyT26YAE3tw9i9kFw0d8czynltoT3DaVZaQ6E88lGfHSFdWIrgC_4Tb1_jefADjMRBvBH_3lxrAPdK5b7qhc26zLuEontwzIsf9M5u0BrhIOH0qbFpigCIvlAbTAc9kXVxaO6rS3-pTAEICj87xzhjuKelAdxJrj_QP 
https://dronelife.com/2020/07/16/parrot-boosts-drone-security-with-wisekey-tech/), 
is now available and suitable for all commercial drones allowing WISekey 
to work directly with other drone manufacturers.  The integration of 
WISeKey's digital security technologies from inflight control systems 
down to infrastructure is designed to help drone manufactures further 
guarantee the security of their drone flights and recorded data for 
professional users. 
 
   Public safety, security, defense, and inspection professionals comprise 
a growing market share of drone users who demand the highest levels of 
privacy, encryption and security for their flights.  Drones have many 
useful applications but can also be used to intentionally cause harm. 
Additionally, drones themselves can be subject to unlawful interference. 
 
   WISeKey's VaultIC4xx series of secure elements offers reliable solutions 
to secure and prove the drone's digital identity, and at the same time 
protect data and firmware against compromise when stored in the drone or 
in transit. This guarantees a secure connection between the controller 
and the drone. WISeKey's VaultIC4xx secure elements are certified by the 
U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) following 
FIPS140-2 Level 3 standard, one of the strongest and globally recognized 
digital security levels. These are developed on Common Criteria EAL5+ 
certified hardware, another government grade security certification. 
 
   About WISeKey 
 
   WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) is a 
leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale 
digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI 
and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey 
microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet 
of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion 
microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, 
drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, 
servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.).  WISeKey is 
uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors 
produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial 
Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the 
failure of their equipment before it happens. 
 
   Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based 
cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and 
identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the 
Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey 
RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online 
transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more 
information, visit 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=poLF5NQo_9Q-0AcFs5_KKnb7l1N0M2Ef9AJvs_vtr5Zp3To1dNtiW6MIR0AGgWX_372jUZfHBHjbwPUPprSnnw== 
www.wisekey.com. 
 
   Press and investor contacts: 
 
 
 
 
WISeKey International Holding Ltd          WISeKey Investor Relations (US) 
 Company Contact: Carlos Moreira            Contact: Lena Cati 
 Chairman & CEO                             The Equity Group Inc. 
 Tel: +41 22 594 3000                       Tel: +1 212 836-9611 
 mailto:info@wisekey.com info@wisekey.com   mailto:lcati@equityny.com lcati@equityny.com 
-----------------------------------------  --------------------------------------------- 
 
 
   Disclaimer: 
 
   This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain 
forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd 
and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown 
risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual 
results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey 
International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future 
results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such 
forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is 
providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to 
update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of 
new information, future events or otherwise. 
 
   This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a 
solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not 
constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss 
Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), the FinSA's predecessor legislation or 
advertising within the meaning of the FinSA, or within the meaning of 
any other securities regulation. Investors must rely on their own 
evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks 
involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a 
promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 29, 2020 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

