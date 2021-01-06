Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  WISeKey International Holding AG    WIHN   CH0314029270

WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG

(WIHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Press Release : WISeKey upgrades its MyWISeID app -2-

01/06/2021 | 12:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks 
involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a 
promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey. 
 
   The securities offered will not be, and have not been, registered under 
the United States of America Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may 
not be offered or sold in the United States of America, absent 
registration or an applicable exemption from the registration 
requirements of said Act.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2021 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

All news about WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG
12:00pWISeKey upgrades its MyWISeID app to include vaccination certificates on the ..
GL
12:00pPRESS RELEASE : WISeKey upgrades its MyWISeID app -2-
DJ
12:00pPRESS RELEASE : WISeKey upgrades its MyWISeID app to include vaccination certifi..
DJ
2020WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : Identity Blockchain Technology Secures Commercial and Re..
AQ
2020WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : Identity Blockchain Technology to Secure Drones Under Ne..
MT
2020WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : Integrates Blockchain Technology into Drones
MT
2020PRESS RELEASE : WISeKey's Identity Blockchain Technology Secures Commercial and ..
DJ
2020WISeKey's Identity Blockchain Technology Secures Commercial and Recreational ..
GL
2020PRESS RELEASE : WISeCoin, the Innovative Tokenized -2-
DJ
2020WISeCoin, the Innovative Tokenized Service of WISeKey, Authenticates People, ..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15,6 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 60,7 M 69,1 M 68,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,90x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
WISeKey International Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,82 CHF
Last Close Price 1,15 CHF
Spread / Highest target 406%
Spread / Average Target 406%
Spread / Lowest Target 406%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joao Carlos Creus Moreira Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Ward Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philippe Doubre Independent Non-Executive Director
David Fergusson Vice Chairman
Eric Pellaton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG-6.12%69
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED2.26%502 387
NVIDIA CORPORATION2.68%331 902
INTEL CORPORATION-0.30%207 400
BROADCOM INC.-2.23%174 114
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-2.52%172 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ