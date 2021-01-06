Press Release: WISeKey upgrades its MyWISeID app to include vaccination certificates on the blockchain to serve as an official proof for those who receive coronavirus vaccine

WISeKey upgrades its MyWISeID app to include vaccination certificates on
the blockchain to serve as an official proof for those who receive
coronavirus vaccine
Download the app for free at
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=aOA7O8lYJWdsvRIZXlIGqS9bS_mOaagKeGf3H9L1ZDMRZHihIc80jRvJwDsrdk2rPweqBua7GMh-5ZKo4s_Tw2CsvqzeCZkeE2XDi2pkMxiPgnnR1sp5e9OgTSRvTYf4xXyMP6Jxf9B_SuoO8rQh4faxVlpqfLYh9qiRh5v84HM7d7GgB-ngcKmpgZk-3aX8
https://apps.apple.com/ch/app/my-wiseid/id1489151625?l=en
ZUG, Switzerland -- January 6, 2021 -- WISeKey International Holding
("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity IoT
company, today announced that its MyWISeID app now includes a WISeID
Health Card with important medical details such as blood type, allergies,
and other medical conditions, which can be enriched with digital health
and vaccination certificates, including the result of an official
COVID-19 test and vaccine.
The Health Card would provide law enforcement and other public service
organizations with the necessary tools to control and minimize health
risks during the de-escalation phase of the pandemic and vaccination
process to serve as an official proof for those who have had the
coronavirus vaccine.
All health details are encrypted and linked to the user's identity,
represented by a Digital Certificate. Encrypting this data is important
to protect user's confidential information and ensuring that the user is
staying up to date with its health credentials, and is in compliance
with all privacy requirements, like the European General Data Protection
Regulation (Directive 95/46/EC), known as GDPR, the primary law
regulating how companies protect EU citizens' personal data. WISeKey is
a fully Qualified Trust Service Provider (TSP) under eIDAS, the updated
EU regulations dealing with trusted eID and electronic transactions and
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=4RI0oRXciNQ9yvkjRMcJAZXIS_OPPq9jldV6r_DlEDa1IWjZqMdHFIiFb3y_xnWT6ECPTsQ4Pw0r5D_VOfOxyA==
Webtrust.ORG.
Blockchain-based solutions aim to override the need for a central
authority by distributing information previously held in a centralized
repository across a network of participating nodes. While Blockchain is
not owned by one individual or organization, anyone with an internet
connection (and access, in the case of private Blockchains) can make use
of it, help maintain and verify it. When a transaction is made on a
Blockchain, it is added to a group of transactions, known as 'blocks".
Each block of transactions is added to the database in a chronological,
immutable chain. Each block is stamped with a unique cryptographic code,
which ensures that records are not counterfeited or changed. The
Blockchain approach lacks legal validity in most jurisdictions, which
only recognize the digital signatures as equally valid that manuscript
signatures when generated using traditional PKI technology.
WISeKey's Digital Identity platform in a unified solution a suite of web
services and mobile applications:
1. The WISeID Account: a digital identity with a unique credential that can
be used to access all of WISeKey's services and other affiliated services
2. A Digital Certificate: offers strong authentication and digital
signatures which can be also used to protect users' email and
communication during Teleworking
3. A Personal Encrypted Vault: provides secure storage of confidential
information, including the medical details
The new features of the app include a full health digital certificate
that is imported into the App by connecting it to the medical record of
the patient issued by a bona fide qualified health certification program
on which Doctors and Medical Facilities can join.
WISeKey is currently working with several governments and health
organizations to add functionalities to the WIShelter app such as the
ability for users to upload and digitally certify the results of their
COVID-19 test. These functionalities will allow local governments to
enable healthy/immune persons to safely return to their jobs thus reduce
the economic impact of the epidemic while protecting the high-risk
population by controlling the spread of this infectious disease.
Please
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=pI9C_QUwQeSYP8iwt8IvWlogphdDTqomtAk6yjmyT1abuISUS1xPAiEBiGIvU7ldOfUuZP5bQpxqHBf4guuRNu6e4ITofsf9MNWvNQz9FvcZoxCDYQVbuAIQBC8d6GG-FUm86Xj8ltX2TB5SqgXGtzhko1oERHC2eCi4YjcztpIqBLFWEMK8qWlzXU9zcSClOreLhEMgtwQwIcj6SecffKSiNZ_WEedv0C0HfQda0pdxRjZ3aOlceJ2N6-JqxjR3S6Fnh8qf849OPHtSxlj_w9RAMvzd7fDlW8hrWMJdz1bCnRPJ3OuT8UY_Xz4OWeE8NYHlXyTbD2dYQbgamEPL-wQqQTtJJZTGJg7oQB2dRyNn8xCNpKLYfZdRgWUtc4mZQhKfiwro3HZYK8o0cTA4U5iSLbH0MzwHEdqqQ4ayqtI=
Click Here to view, WISeKey CEO, Carlos Moreira, Discuss the Fight
Against Covid-19 on TD Ameritrade Network.
About WISeKey
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) is a
leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale
digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI
and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey
microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet
of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion
microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities,
drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting,
servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is
uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors
produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial
Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the
failure of their equipment before it happens.
Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based
cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and
identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the
Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey
RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online
transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more
information, visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=E802pn2b53Ae9IXHrwPzizUFyfGf6sfhjt9aGQoLTXaVvlvJNKy5AqMLERJE53-HfR1jYWfjfwLeYOpet5uwR7m4tkYUbXcxbpiSf1a9J3EoLaE5NRFeKZV6N9mj_xM0y5JNw-K0H8_UoRAgiigmnidr55L4dHjfJEJPP5rMqOVQxFzCPEUt-8zmPC0JyIDPluCdTuXr6ZFI94am-jkCTLrySDwYGEMiJ57zrLePZBiRago-vXvn0lKrEUjEoBncwiwpPTC3hczFNYybZx-BkNycolk7g6stnRVqEvx6b_wCGHCIyZHuEvUvLR8t_D7BEUt4I-dd-oi_OH2kvtkTsNzJHtK9ejKu7xdMHOmEhL-gbdveliPjsn1FExtKKq0QTR6l_bLkTaMPR1wS4NRA2iWomY537touIsaTc3_2Q61Mp5M3JPNJsBTePxgoWrTncbIDDDu6HsBZpRzWnOVL6lG-SPzuyLfvRRl63PZdvNkUxBgEEUcHELdh1_8XFxzIf4sa2malCKfDFXn_416_S3dznkIVx-mw4QRgmLthnBbVDEat7wepU5-UWyfz_j-4OqJR_6geswHblUVXICnEbkYwnzodnjgf2c3AQ6O_QE3dIPmmoBZJvfXem-k1b7t4pk5pKSImZ9gxCpj6daFvNKQJ5ptEhH7VpIt8ZvjXnslf714QzMdrsQQTLtVsD6Hpw1Yao52S3DuyBzm3wd3bpqgY2DxBYcO-qWnIlrFDGrBGmEpT4Q4nVSkC8AUVfn4UZOQKNkqSpItLpUkrIEqDHEdUPY-4GdG7W9mw-Xf-vFcd4WU2KmNidrMJFJdH4zw_VaCHFIA3I_s40rwfktAS4F2ryK6KI4NPeBOiDwyOauocXkfCMk-pYjf959dE7AdKRa2peHLb5CpGmhwhHIRjOKIOSNKS22YNeAPNTsFiidZenb8sWqGurRwXv7a70YJQ1GIicDJtdokXB-TLNX51p9cW2fNW1MhezEwUuU5VI-4MfBcTUk-MalHsEMEIzDneKh0QYx1qpcw4qOTryrzff0h4195rZD_Pzj9FEwpK_s6sj-xHXR4gZSackogk-uzuaNfXibH63ZjRFY4VbGorFcdzYmtTyn9eG2iQ0uNyy6_Hacy8H_AYKlMnFVmPrIGk5z8wOJRhq3hbEngzfNd9yvj4tm5htfxUk4nMAkaXGYu_TuIntFs-LtO7-xCxdSMSV50nDEEw20e5iYtT3mN9IZquiywXwquzOL5mz-qHsdYx-Mpx3iieSqMF-NBBrrZsXLa11KYzpMVXBjTBOHHARrCcSHPXsUkNhlVjIsSSJJtVFSPkVCgRECRsqK0jot0rzszkhqZft59m3TqXe5WAuXBEi1AWVYN9-z2NZ_GO1Dmt4-L3ytCZMkfR_O9MSnVRK6scrTeuWfWJxadHu6e8iMXrqQ78LP44sARTdYP8ciPEfgj2iuETywSexmdsKvVtS5pLfLHps4faPSwl7igDRatUi0edHzSokMRpeCKgTIDpYVvj3bm8nXsj1oEeb7Hov8LTxfGQD6pBHxi55r6ZUC_-O6_b7BnDFHtvgzlHxrapAhiM4TM_ki9xSJ0dASky-6q_zz4t8USY59fc0UeEMauJUSKHcocMwdPCi0BSpbCwoGxjqp3A_NEhQizFyXAa5OE-udf2ANrgxRtE7aH4U7FObcpj2wLv1bMLHUGB9fc6ry4FW_1N9v-BsJDqrwiHuUOCN2OFaXkjRTCnCZsOfk9x_Xsg0ri2RnwtP36TuTu6RWK7kWRFh8bb4ue_OUEh9DjfOX82I-qC_QMwMGvGpvpA1lPUQF5gBA9vS_eyy0KMTbjQXcgiliYraYyocE6YjOSwmpkGQ1opzFLzH-FtUhAGjeqcwWvfz9I_-iwR1KRhQ03Z8pmPBgNy_iz1XQrC128qbO-vPP1SRPne77bk8ALY9VuHv9WvZfdj_gG-ikqd1Jgbjs3CC0WxO3kb9y0UiY2cT0yQvAXV5fLrNXDotPOlOKkELPBN4CEeL6lwNQU2jn7hvIeuo7eXkbIpIHyQPW39Dy4twTknnlvuuED7Vm1aS0WAwex1nvH9QieBItZ9YPHtOdMeILWCMhXxbXh1
www.wisekey.com.
Press and investor contacts:
WISeKey International Holding Ltd WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira Contact: Lena Cati
Chairman & CEO The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +41 22 594 3000 Tel: +1 212 836-9611
mailto:info@wisekey.com info@wisekey.com mailto:lcati@equityny.com lcati@equityny.com
----------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------
Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd
and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown
risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual
results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey
International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future
results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is
providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to
update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of
new information, future events or otherwise.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a
solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not
constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss
Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), the FinSA's predecessor legislation or
advertising within the meaning of the FinSA, or within the meaning of
any other securities regulation. Investors must rely on their own
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 06, 2021 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)