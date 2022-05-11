Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. WISeKey International Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIHN   CH0314029270

WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG

(WIHN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/10 11:30:55 am EDT
0.3070 CHF   -4.06%
01:02aWISeKey Announces Q1 2021 Unaudited Revenue of $4.9 Million and Ends the Quarter with a Strong Cash Position of $25 Million
GL
01:00aWISeKey Announces Q1 2021 Unaudited Revenue of $4.9 Million and Ends the Quarter with a Strong Cash Position of $25 Million
AQ
05/10WISeKey Announces Swiss Intrinsiq Security for Watchmakers' Brand Protection
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WISeKey Announces Q1 2021 Unaudited Revenue of $4.9 Million and Ends the Quarter with a Strong Cash Position of $25 Million

05/11/2022 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WISeKey Announces Q1 2021 Unaudited Revenue of $4.9 Million and Ends the Quarter with a Strong Cash Position of $25 Million

Record demand and backlog, new revenue streams and strategic partnerships have positioned WISeKey well for a strong 2022

Geneva, Switzerland, May 11, 2022 – Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of SIX Listing Rules – WISeKey International Holding Ltd– WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey” or “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, announced today its Q1 2022 unaudited revenues of $4.9 million, an increase of more than 4%, from the same period of last year. Furthermore, WISeKey ended the quarter with a strong cash position of $25 million as of March 31, 2022.

In 2022, WISeKey will continue making significant investments in the IoT Chip segment to maintain its position as a strategic European and USA player and to increase the production volume of semiconductors. Of note, the Global IoT Chip market was valued at $12.2 billion in 2021 and projected to reach $32.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s CEO noted, “Q1 2022 was a strong quarter for WISeKey despite the volatile geopolitical and macro conditions and demonstrates our ability to maintain sustainable growth.   In particular, our core IoT business grew at 15% in Q1 2022, from $3.3 million in Q1 2021 to $3.8 million in Q1 2022, as we continue to deliver on the increasing demand for our IoT products. We are now in a very strong position to handle the increased demand from our clients. Our backlog at the end of April increased by more than 170%, as compared to the same period of last year, and was higher than our revenues for full year 2021. The higher demand, increased backlog and several new customers are now positively impacting revenues and the Company’s expectations for full year 2022 which is set to be another strong year for WISeKey on several fronts. Demand for our IoT products remains very high and we have already started scheduling deliveries for 2023. While we continue to face semiconductors supply chain shortages, we are looking at every option to further shorten customer delivery times. WISeKey is positioning itself as a strong, reliable and customer-focused supplier. We are progressing well on our two new revenue streams with the launch of the first WISeSat PocketQube Satellite in January 2022 and the expansion of the NFT portfolio available on our WISe.ART NFT platform which already includes over 300 artists.”

“We expect strong demand for our cybersecurity IoT products during 2022 calendar year and sustained revenue derived from the increase in demand for our technology. It is anticipated that Cybersecurity companies like WISeKey with strong technology-IP assets will recover much faster from the current crisis. Overall, continued adoption of IoT technologies connected to secure clouds, and ultimately 5G, will be tremendous catalysts for security companies given the related risk of adoption,” concluded Mr. Moreira.

WISeKey’s strong financial position of $25 million cash at the end of Q1 2022 allows the Company to support investments in new products, IP, and faster growing IoT/Cybersecurity markets. During 2021, WISeKey made significant investments in R&D and new microchips design in order to maintain its leading-edge technology position and the competitive advantage of product offerings. WISeKey is also making progress with its investment in FOSSA Systems allowing their satellite technology to integrate into the WISeKey IoT platform connecting all IoT sectors through the development of a WISeSat PocketQube Satellite. The WISeSat Satellite will be a security-IoT hardened FOSSASAT-2E satellite designed to further drive down satellite costs for the already-small Cubesat size.

WISeKey will offer this technology to its IoT clients in a SaaS model allowing both remote and redundant urban IoT communications for companies seeking to securely connect their assets. WISeKey Trust and Security solutions offer unique integration into an end-to-end platform that communicates in real-time with the WISeSat Satellite by ensuring the authenticity, confidentiality, and integrity of the devices, objects, data and transactions.

Finally, after the successful deployment of several NFT Luxury watch projects, WISeKey has developed WISe.ART one of the most reliable and secure NFT platforms for businesses, in a strategic partnership to bring trust to NFT. This NFT platform will provide a dedicated, secure marketplace for buying and selling NFTs, including artwork and luxury goods.

2022 KEY GROWTH AREAS

  • The launch of the WISe.ART NFT platform in 2021 is expected to provide new WISe.ART revenue streams in the shape of commissions on the sales carried out on the platform, and the sale of a white label version of the WISe.ART platform for clients that wish to have their own branded platform for auctions and sales.
  • The launch of the first WISeSaT PocketQube Satellite in January 2022 is the result of the investment of WISeKey in FOSSA Systems to integrate their picosatellite technology into the WISeKey IoT Connect & Trust model and improve IoT communication in remote and poor connectivity areas.
  • New strategic partnerships to strengthen its position as IoT cybersecurity provider and to develop new use cases based on our established technologies (refer to page 29 of the FY 2021 financial report for details).
  • Investments in post-quantum cryptography that are resistant against quantum cryptanalysis so as to anticipate future cybersecurity threats, working in collaboration with the American National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA).
  • Planned significant investment into new equipment to increase the production volume of semiconductors.
  • Investment in R&D to expand its patent portfolio.

More information on WISeKey’s FY 2021 financial results and new business initiatives are available at https://cdn.wisekey.com/uploads/WISeKey-International-Holding.mp3

About WISeKey
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.).  WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd 
Company Contact:  Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com		WISeKey Investor Relations (US) 
Contact:  Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FInSa’s predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.


All news about WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG
01:02aWISeKey Announces Q1 2021 Unaudited Revenue of $4.9 Million and Ends the Quarter with a..
GL
01:00aWISeKey Announces Q1 2021 Unaudited Revenue of $4.9 Million and Ends the Quarter with a..
AQ
05/10WISeKey Announces Swiss Intrinsiq Security for Watchmakers' Brand Protection
GL
05/06The 2022 WISe.ART NFT AWARDS will be Announced at the WISeKey Davos Event on May 25
GL
05/05European ADRs Decline in Thursday Trading
MT
05/02HC Wainwright Adjusts WISeKey International Holding's Price Target to $4 from $11, Keep..
MT
05/02WISeKey announces composition of 2022 Davos Roundtables
GL
05/02WISeKey announces composition of 2022 Davos Roundtables
GL
04/29TRANSCRIPT : WISeKey International Holding AG, 2021 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 2022
CI
04/28Casa de Alba Foundation Selects WISeKey's WISe.Art NFT Market Place and Luminaries21 fo..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24,8 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
Net income 2022 -21,2 M -21,3 M -21,3 M
Net cash 2022 31,0 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34,7 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 136
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
WISeKey International Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,31
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Joao Carlos Creus Moreira Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Ward Finance Director
Hans-Christian Boos Director & Chief Technology Officer
Carlo Schüpp Chief Operating Officer
Philippe Doubre Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG-57.67%35
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-15.77%452 097
NVIDIA CORPORATION-40.18%424 430
BROADCOM INC.-12.63%229 830
INTEL CORPORATION-14.54%176 099
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-10.73%152 097