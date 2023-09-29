Wisekey International Holding AG is a Switzerland-based e-security company. It offers secure communication solutions for physical infrastructures, mobile networks and the Web, and helps protecting corporate data with archiving, invoicing and other security technologies, securing mobile phone communications and data, among others. The Company also provides identification and authentication solutions, and serves clients from various industries, including defense, health, education, finance, and government. Its product portfolio includes, among others, WISFans, which delivers customized sport contents, WISeID, which is an encryption solution to store usernames, passwords, personal identification numbers (PINs), credit cards, loyalty cards, notes, and other critical information, WISePhone for securing privacy in the area of mobile communication, and WISeAuthentic, which is an anti-counterfeiting and sales monitoring system.

Sector Semiconductors