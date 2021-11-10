WISeKey International Launches New NFTs on WISe.Art Marketplace

By Chris Wack

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. said it is launching a new series of non-fungible tokens using its WISe.ART marketplace.

The company said the new series of NFTs will be launched starting December, and will gradually populate the WISe.Art marketplace.

WISeKey said the new NFTs to be gradually auctioned include historical art, documents/letters from the 15th century, watches, sports cards and many other luxury items. The WISe.Art platform creates an irreversible link to the physical object, provides proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams.

The WISe.ART NFT platform is fully operational and secured by WISeKey's various security technologies enabling the authentication of physical objects as well as digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process.

