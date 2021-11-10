Log in
    WIHN   CH0314029270

WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG

(WIHN)
WISeKey International Launches New NFTs on WISe.Art Marketplace

11/10/2021 | 12:56pm EST
By Chris Wack

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. said it is launching a new series of non-fungible tokens using its WISe.ART marketplace.

The company said the new series of NFTs will be launched starting December, and will gradually populate the WISe.Art marketplace.

WISeKey said the new NFTs to be gradually auctioned include historical art, documents/letters from the 15th century, watches, sports cards and many other luxury items. The WISe.Art platform creates an irreversible link to the physical object, provides proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams.

The WISe.ART NFT platform is fully operational and secured by WISeKey's various security technologies enabling the authentication of physical objects as well as digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-21 1256ET

Financials
Sales 2021 20,5 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 89,3 M 97,5 M 97,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 78,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,06 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Joao Carlos Creus Moreira Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Ward Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hans-Christian Boos Director & Chief Technology Officer
Carlo Schüpp Chief Operating Officer
Philippe Doubre Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG-13.88%98
NVIDIA CORPORATION134.83%765 199
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.28%569 991
BROADCOM INC.27.40%229 600
INTEL CORPORATION2.77%208 230
QUALCOMM, INC.8.87%186 749