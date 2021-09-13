Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. WISeKey International Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIHN   CH0314029270

WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG

(WIHN)
  Report
WISeKey International : to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on...

09/13/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Sep 13, 2021

WISeKey to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13-15, 2021

Geneva - September 13, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) ('WISeKey', or 'the Company'), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that Carlos Moreira, CEO, is scheduled to present at the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, taking place virtually September 13-15, 2021. Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event.

Registration for the event is accessible via www.hcwevents.com/annualconference.

The webcast of WISeKey's virtual presentation will be available starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on September 13, 2021, and is accessible via the following link:

https://journey.ct.events/view/259503a0-c4bb-48d9-8445-ff2d1228275f

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ('RoT') provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com 		WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact: Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ('FinSA'), the FInSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA, or within the meaning of any other securities regulation. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

Disclaimer

WISeKey International Holding AG published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 12:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
