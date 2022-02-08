Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. WISeKey International Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIHN   CH0314029270

WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG

(WIHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WISeKey Presents its Latest WISe.ART NFT Collections in Times Square

02/08/2022 | 08:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WISeKey Presents its Latest WISe.ART NFT Collections in Times Square

GENEVA – NEW YORK - February 8, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, today announced its latest NFTs exhibits of the artist Pedro Sandoval (@pedrosandovalartist). The announcement of the exhibition can also be seen on the screens of the tower of the emblematic NASDAQ building, located in Times Square, this week. See video here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0uj5SvnHxNg.

The exhibition marks the official USA roadshow of the WISe.ART Marketplace, which, through technology blockchain provides a secure record of digital operations without the intermediation of third parties, guarantees authenticated and signed versions of these assets, in addition to managing their sale.

Among the personal collection of international artists such as the Japanese Yayoi Kusana, some of Sandoval’s digital sculpturessuch as Mr Bitcoin, are a tribute to the currency in which transactions are made ( bronze and gold), and a monna lisa Plexiglas made in gold. These last two will be auctioned shortly and the starting price does not fall below eight figures.. Among its potential customers are the crypto fans, people who come from the field of technology and who have invested in cryptocurrencies.

Sandoval has gone through different phases throughout his career. He has been painting since he was a child and after promoted by Sofía Ímber, founder of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Caracas, he continued his studies in New York and Geneva. His first works were framed in figurative art, but after being kidnapped in his country and spending 90 days hidden in the jungle, his work took a radical turn and switched to abstract art. “It was difficult for me to return to my job. The experience was so hard that I needed to escape from reality for a while,” said Sandoval. From abstraction he moved to video artwork. Some of his Short Video Art, in which he recreated the life of artists such as Van Gogh or Magritte, have been acquired by museums such as the Tate Gallery and the Louvre, to be exhibited on giant screens. Now he belongs to the new generation of NFT creators. His thing, he says, is the metaverse. And, precisely for that digital paradise, he prepared a collection of digital watches.

WISe.ART has been gradually adding NFTs with historical art, modern art, digital watches, sports cards and many other luxury items. The owners of these items are benefiting from WISeKey NFT WISe.Art platform which in addition to offering an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, it also creates an irreversible link to the physical object, provides proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams.
WISeKey has also announced the filing of a new patent application that ensures the provenance, authenticity, persistence, and long-term value of NFTs that are minted on Blockchains using this method. During the minting process, this method allows to ensure that the NFT is not corrupted, incomplete, or ambiguous.

WISe.ART marketplace that is also available as a while-labeling option allowing brands to include a part of the WISe.Art platform into their own ecosystems and websites to securely auction, trade and display high-value collectible NFTs, a brand building alternative of the digital world.

About WISeKey
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:
WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact:  Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com        

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact:  Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

 


All news about WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG
08:58aWISeKey Presents its Latest WISe.ART NFT Collections in Times Square
GL
02/02WISeKey International to Roll Out NFT Service for Luxury Vintage Watches
MT
02/02WISeKey Launches a New NFT Service for Luxury High-End and Vintage Watches
GL
02/02WISeKey International Holding Ltd. Launches a New NFT Service for Luxury High-End and V..
CI
02/01Maxim Adjusts Price Target on WISeKey International to $8 From $11, Reiterates Buy Rati..
MT
01/31Wisekey International Holding Ag Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
01/31WISeKey Expects 50% Jump In FY21 Revenue On High Product Demand
MT
01/31WISeKey Announces Full Year 2021 Preliminary Results with Revenue of $22.2 Million, a 5..
AQ
01/31WISeKey International Holding AG Announces Preliminary Unaudited Revenue Results for th..
CI
01/27WISeKey Releases New Version of WISe.ART NFT Marketplace with Trusted NFTs from New Art..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 20,6 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
Net income 2021 -16,5 M -17,8 M -17,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56,1 M 60,8 M 60,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,72x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
WISeKey International Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,66 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Joao Carlos Creus Moreira Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Ward Finance Director
Hans-Christian Boos Director & Chief Technology Officer
Carlo Schüpp Chief Operating Officer
Philippe Doubre Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG-12.43%61
NVIDIA CORPORATION-15.92%618 200
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.25%590 701
BROADCOM INC.-11.69%242 617
QUALCOMM, INC.-4.25%197 326
INTEL CORPORATION-6.45%196 189