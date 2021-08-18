WISeKey Says WISe.Art NFT Platform to Commercially Launch Sept. 1

By Stephen Nakrosis

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. on Wednesday said it would commercially launch its WISe.Art NFT platform for the collectible and luxury market on September 1.

The company said it began a series of market test auctions of high-value NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, in April, leading to the platform's planned launch next month. "These market tests include the two world premiere NFT auctions of the digital twins of a physical watch -- the Hublot Bigger Bang All Black Tourbillon Chronograph Special Piece by Jean-Claude Biver, and the Jacob & Co NFT," WISeKey said.

The cybersecurity company also said the WISe.Art marketplace allows trading of NFTs into WISeKey's own TrustECoin cryptocurrency and the ability to "include curators and multipliers, while-labeling options and special NFT designs."

WISeKey said its partnership with Green NFT ensures NFTs on the platform are fully carbon neutral.

