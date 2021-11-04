WISeKey Semiconductors Gets Renewal Compliance with the International ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security

WISeKey renews its ISO 27001 certification and WebTrust accreditation, demonstrating its trustworthiness and commitment to comply with the most demanding security standards and best practices in the industry

The ISO 27001 standard has rigorous requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving a company's Information Security Management System (ISMS)

Geneva, Switzerland -November 4, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, announces that it has successfully renewed compliance with the international ISO 27001 certification for information security.

WISeKey provides an end-to-end scalable security framework to protect IoT ecosystems and devices from root to chip. Based on secure semiconductors and leveraging PKI Technology, it will protect the device and its data at rest or in transit. The security accreditation of such product and services is a must to ensure its trustworthiness.

ISO 27001 structures how businesses should manage risk associated with information security threats, including policies, procedures, and training for staff. ISO 27001 includes a risk assessment process, organizational structure, information classification, access control mechanisms, physical and technical safeguards, information security policies, procedures, monitoring and reporting guidelines.

The scope of the surveillance audit was confirmed and covers the assessment of the WISeKey Semiconductor Management System incorporating the requirements of ISO 27001:2013. The audit report says "[…] It is impressive to note that all employees within each of the areas audited provided an excellent overview of information security awareness within their business operation and working environment. The information security policies appear to be very well understood, and there were no issues regarding compliance against these policies. The management and staff at Wisekey should be very proud to achieve such an outstanding level of information security maturity across all areas of the business[…]"

This accreditation confirms once more WISeKey's position as a trustworthy security technology supplier, specially oriented to the new needs of the IoT.

This certification will allow WISeKey to proceed with the vertical integration of its unique Root of Trust and Identity technology with VaultIC's hardware & software, system certification, provisioning and up to management services, creating the first ever comprehensive trusted end-to-end cybersecurity platform for people and objects (IoT) and give WISeKey the unique ability to deliver the most secure platform to its customers.

As we move forward, the IoT will quickly become the Internet of Everything (IoE), with more devices and objects connected and able to collect and transmit data over the internet. WISeKey's Vertical Platform potential for monetizing services, blockchain, AI and the data produced by these connected devices continues to grow. The total number of IoT connections is expected up to $27 billion in 2025, all of them requiring the type of security chips and software offered by WISeKey. Global spending on IoT/IoE technology-based services is now expected to reach $3 trillion by 2025.

Carlos Moreira, Chairman & CEO of WISeKey, commented, "We are very proud of being able to keep demonstrating again the robustness of our security portfolio, thanks to the renewal of this important accreditation."

Bernard Vian, General Manager of WISeKey Semiconductor commented, "The ISO certification of our security practice ensures our customers that every process involved in the design and manufacturing of our products is executed under the most rigorous secure and reliable control."

To learn more about WISeKey and its security solutions, visit WISeKey.com .

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.