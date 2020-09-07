WISeKey Semiconductors gets renewal compliance with the international ISO 27001 certification for information security

The ISO 27001 standard has rigorous requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving a company’s Information Security Management System (ISMS)

WISeKey renews its ISO 27001 Certification and WebTrust accreditation, demonstrating its commitment to comply with the most exigent security standards and best practices in the industry

Geneva, Switzerland- September 7, 2020- WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that it has renewed successfully two important security accreditations: (1) the annual independent audit which grants the reputed WebTrust accreditation, necessary to deliver reliable trust services. WISeKey started these accreditations back in 2007; and (2) compliance with the international ISO 27001 certification for information security. The ISO 27001 standard has rigorous requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving a company’s Information Security Management System (ISMS).

WISeKey provides an end-to-end scalable security framework to be integrated into IoT platforms. Based on PKI Technology, it will protect the device and its data at rest or in transit. WISeKey delivers cryptographic root keys and solutions to use and manage digital certificates, and their associated secure assets, protecting otherwise vulnerable IoT devices in the field. The security accreditation of such product and services is a must to ensure its trustworthiness.

For a CA to meet the strict requirements of these WebTrust programs, it must prove it has the highest commitment to the integrity of its own operations and the security and reliability of the certificates it offers. Successfully passing this entire collection of audits required the thorough evaluation of WISeKey’s practices, policies and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI). The Webtrust accreditation of the WISeKey/OISTE Root Certification Authorities is key when connecting to secure websites and authenticating, digitally signing or encrypting electronic transactions, email or documents. Certificates issued under a Webtrust root are trusted by web browsers, operating systems and applications, allowing a seamless and much more secure user experience. By meeting not only the Baseline Requirements but the Extended Validation and Extended Validation Code Signing audit criteria, WISeKey continues to demonstrate its adherence to the most rigorous security controls and best practices in the digital certificate industry.

WISeKey also renewed the certification of its Information Security Management System, under the ISO 27001 standard. This accreditation confirms WISeKey’s position as a trustworthy security technology supplier, specially oriented to the new needs of the Internet of Things.

These certifications will allow WISeKey to proceed with the vertical integration of WISeKey’s unique Root of Trust and Identity technology with VaultIC’s hardware & software, system certification, provisioning and up to management services, creating the first ever comprehensive trusted end-to-end cybersecurity platform for people and objects (IoT) and give WISeKey the unique ability to deliver the most secure platform to its customers.

As we move forward, the Internet of Things will quickly become the Internet of Everything (IoE), with more devices and objects connected and able to collect and transmit data over the internet. WISeKey’s Vertical Platform potential for monetizing services, blockchain, AI and the data produced by these connected devices continues to grow. The total number of IoT connections is expected up to $27 billion in 2025, all of them requiring the type of security chips and software offered by WISeKey. Global spending on IoT/IoE technology-based services is now expected to reach $3 trillion by 2025.

Carlos Moreira, Chairman & CEO of WISeKey, commented, “We are very proud of being able to keep demonstrating again the robustness of our security portfolio, thanks to the renewal of these important accreditations. In particular, WebTrust compliance is our best argument to endorse WISeKey’s offering for PKI and Trust Services”. Bernard Vian, General Manager of WISeKey Semiconductor commented, “The ISO certification of our security practice ensures our customers that every process involved in the design and manufacturing of our products is executed under the most rigorous secure and reliable control.”

To learn more about WISeKey and its security solutions, visit WISeKey.com .

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

