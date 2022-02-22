WISeKey VaultIC Semiconductors to Showcase its Latest IoT Microchips at the Mobile World Congress and Generate the First Ever NFT from Space During the Event

Geneva/Barcelona, Meyreuil, PROVENCE-ALPES-CÔTE D'AZUR France - February 22, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, today announced that it will be showcasing its VaultIC semiconductors during the Mobile World Congress as part of its efforts to promote the European Chips Act aiming to reduce dependency on non-EU chips and to strengthen the EU’s position in chip making.

WISeKey VaultIC semiconductors are a family of tamper-resistant secure chips with firmware that bring digital security and cryptographic functions to Cold Wallets and other cryptographic-enabled devices, as part of WISeKey’s scalable security framework. These chips provide configurable cryptographic services for authentication, data confidentiality and integrity checks. VaultIC offers a wide bundle of standard, NIST-recommended cryptographic algorithms (such as ECC, RSA, ECDSA, AES, SHA) and associated key lengths and a certified, hardware-based True Random Number Generator complements this set of features. VaultIC also provides on-chip secure data storage for secret keys, certificates, and data. VaultIC comes with a rich software environment including tools for protected boot, secure firmware update for IoT devices and secure communication (SSL/TLS) stacks.

During the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2022) event WISeKey will generate the first ever NFT from space following the successful launch and orbit deployment of WISeSat on SpaceX Transporter 3 Rideshare mission riding aboard of a Falcon 9 in January 2022. The NFT from space will be captured by the WISeSat satellite station in South Spain city of La Linea at the LLG4ir.com Center of Excellence and minted on WISe.ART NFT Marketplace.

Through the WISeSat constellation WISeKey will enable the direct connection of satellites to IoT devices for NFT authentication, completing the connection cycle from space to device through a secure telecommunication means. The space based NFT ecosystem assures personal and secure authentication capabilities through the global WISeSat constellation developed in partnership with FOSSA Systems. This solution can be used in multiple industrial applications to: optimize productivity across industries through predictive maintenance on equipment and machinery, create truly smart homes with connected appliances, and provide critical communication between devices including autonomous vehicles, self-driving cars and trucks and smart homes. The possibilities are endless. For more information visit WISeSat.Space.

MWC 2022 event will take place from February 28 until March 3 this year. The full-fledged schedule suggests most companies have agreed to attend the event this year, which is great news for tech enthusiasts around the world. MWC 2022marks a momentous annual milestone for the latest and greatest in mobile technology and innovation globally.



Bringing together leading mobile companies, such as Nokia, Orange and Samsung, it is the place to unveil new products and show off the latest technology innovations – from folding phones to 5G, and even 6G and the Metaverse.

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

