WISeKey launches its new WISeID Cloud Storage Service

06/21/2021 | 12:00pm EDT
WISeKey launches its new WISeID Cloud Storage Service

Geneva & Zug, Switzerland, June 21, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, NASDAQ: WKEY, SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company today announced the launch of its new WISeID Cloud Storage service, as a new addition to the WISeID platform for digital identity and cybersecurity services.

Launched in 2019, the WISeID platform was built using WISeKey’s digital certificates and other innovative technologies. The evolution of the WISeID Cloud Storage service represents a stronger focus on cloud services and integration with internet applications, enabling customers and partners to adopt the WISeID ecosystem for digital identity to secure access to online services.

Since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, the imposed need to enable teleworking has forced users to increasingly rely on cloud services, but this trend also implies higher security risks, especially when conventional cloud storage services are used to store and/or share highly confidential information. COVID-19 pandemic has upended how companies work and operate securely remotely. The increased volume of employees working from home using video conferencing and collaboration services is stressing back-end support services and increasing traffic on networks that connect users to these services. Only providers with a trusted robust and abundant architecture that deliver an uninterrupted customer cloud experience, such as WISeKey, will be able to manage the increased load.

The new features of WISeID Cloud Storage service enable users to keep a protected file storage in the cloud, in servers secured by WISeKey’s Swiss technologies. WISeID Cloud Storage can be used to store confidential documents in a personal cloud safe area and securely share with other WISeID users, removing risks for eavesdropping and privacy loss. The service, developed in partnership with NextCloud, facilitates ubiquitous access to users’ personal files through multiple secure interfaces, like web browser, mobile applications for iOS and Android devices and desktop applications for Windows, Mac and Linux. Being part of the WISeID ecosystem, the service will soon be enhanced with digital signatures and other security features.

The WISeID Cloud Storage service will be first offered in a B2C model, where users can benefit of a free trial service and then given the choice to acquire an annual subscription for a permanent storage with secure backup and other advantages. The service will be also offered to selected companies in a B2B model.

“The addition of WISeID Cloud Storage is a great step forward for WISeID, a platform in continuous evolution that puts users’ identity and personal security in the center-point of a security ecosystem,” stated Carlos Moreira, CEO and Founder of WISeKey.

WISeID is based on the WISeKey/OISTE Root of Trust and integrates innovative technologies to distribute the identity attributes and build federated ecosystems. WISeID is accessible as a web service via the wiseid.com trust services portal and enterprise standard APIs that allow the integration with business applications. WISeID provides users with a digital identity that can be used to secure email communication, digitally sign documents with legal validity and it’s complemented with features such as dual factor authentication and single sign-on. The WISeID web services and Mobile Applications are available for download and use. Several offers, such as digital certificates to secure the email or the strong authentication capabilities are offered free of charge, while others require a business subscription, in order to get full access to validated identities and document signature capabilities. For more information visit https://wiseid.com.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd 
Company Contact:  Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com		WISeKey Investor Relations (US) 
Contact:  Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
