WiseTech Global : WTC 1H22 Results investor presentation

02/22/2022
ASX Announcement: 2022/11

23 February 2022

WTC 1H22 results investor presentation

Attached is the 1H22 results investor presentation for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

//ENDS

Authorized for release to ASX by David Rippon, Corporate Governance Executive and Company Secretary.

Contact information

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

MEDIA:

Ross Moffat

+61 412 256 224

Helen Karlis

+61 419 593 348

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global is a leading developer and provider of software solutions to the logistics execution industry globally. Our customers include over 18,0001 of the world's logistics companies across more than 165 countries, including 42 of the top 50 global third-party logistics providers and 24 of the 25 largest global freight forwarders worldwide2. Our flagship platform, CargoWise, forms an integral link in the global supply chain and executes over 72 billion data transactions annually.

Our mission is to change the world by creating breakthrough products that enable and empower those that own and operate the supply chains of the world. At WiseTech, we are relentless about innovation, adding over 4,600 product enhancements to our global platform in the last five years while bringing meaningful continual improvement to the world's supply chains. Our breakthrough software solutions are renowned for their powerful productivity, extensive functionality, comprehensive integration, deep compliance capabilities, and truly global reach. For more information about WiseTech Global or CargoWise, please visit wisetechglobal.comand cargowise.com

  1. Includes customers on CargoWise and platforms of acquired businesses whose customers may be counted with reference to installed sites
  2. Armstrong & Associates: Top 50 Global 3PLs & Top 25 Global Freight Forwarders ranked by 2020 logistics gross revenue/turnover and freight forwarding volumes

WiseTech Global Limited ABN 41 065 894 724 Unit 3a, 72 O'Riordan Street Alexandria NSW 2015

Enabling and empowering the world's supply chains

only1H22

Results

O U R V I S I O N

O U R M I S S I O N

To be the operating

To create breakthrough products

system for global logistics

that enable and empower those

that own and operate the supply

chains of the world

Agenda

1H22

HIGHLIGHTS

1H22 FINANCIAL

STRATEGY &

Q&A

APPENDICES

REVIEW

OUTLOOK

SECTION 01

1H22

onlyhighlights

RICHARD WHITE, CEO & FOUNDER usenal

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

