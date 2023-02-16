Advanced search
    WTC   AU000000WTC3

WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED

(WTC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:09:08 2023-02-16 pm EST
56.72 AUD   -3.24%
05:45pWiseTech Global to Acquire Rail-Solutions Provider Blume for US$414 Million
DJ
01/24Wisetech Global Acquires Envase Technologies for $230 Million
MT
01/24WiseTech Global Acquires Envase Technologies Leading North American Landside Logistics Software Platform
BU
WiseTech Global to Acquire Rail-Solutions Provider Blume for US$414 Million

02/16/2023 | 05:45pm EST
By Stuart Condie


SYDNEY--Australia's WiseTech Global Ltd. agreed to acquire intermodal rail-solutions provider Blume Global for US$414 million, marking its second strategically significant U.S. acquisition in less than a month.

The ASX-listed logistics software provider on Friday said that it would pay US$134.8 million from existing cash reserves and use US$155.0 of new debt facilities. It will fund the remaining 30% through the issue of $124.2 million in new shares, under escrow for 12 months.

Blume is owned by funds managed by Apollo Global Management Inc., EQT AB, and other small shareholders, WiseTech said.

WiseTech last month announced the acquisition of transport-management software provider Envase Technologies for US$230 million.


Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 1744ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. 3.30% 70.66 End-of-day quote.10.77%
EQT AB (PUBL) 0.44% 250 Delayed Quote.12.83%
TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -2.30% 2296 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED -3.24% 56.72 Delayed Quote.11.94%
