WiseTech Raises Dividend After 1st Half Profit Jumps 40% on Wins, Price Rises

SYDNEY--Australian logistics software provider WiseTech Global Ltd. raised its dividend after new customer wins and price rises helped to increase first-half profit by 40%.

The ASX-listed company on Wednesday reported an underlying net profit for the 12 months through December of 108.5 million Australian dollars (US$75.0 million), compared with A$77.3 million a year earlier. Revenue jumped by 35% to A$378.2 million.

Excluding currency movements, revenue rose by 32% on year, helped by strong demand from the world's largest freight forwarders. WiseTech said agreements included signing a global customs rollout with Kuehne + Nagel International AG.

The board declared a final dividend of 6.60 Australian cents, compared with 4.75 Australian cents a year earlier.

Including one-off items, statutory profit rose by 41% to A$109.0 million. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose by 36% to A$187.3 million, while Ebitda margin increased to 50% from 49%.

The average analyst forecast had been for a net profit of A$110.5 million off revenue of A$357.7 million, according to data compiled by FactSet. Analysts had expected an underlying profit of A$112.0 million.

