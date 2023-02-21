Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  WiseTech Global Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTC   AU000000WTC3

WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED

(WTC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:11:00 2023-02-21 am EST
55.79 AUD   -1.17%
04:52pWiseTech Raises Dividend After 1st Half Profit Jumps 40% on Wins, Price Rises
DJ
02/16Wisetech Global Takes Over Blume Global for $414 Million; Shares Fall 3%
MT
02/16WiseTech Global acquires Blume Global
BU
WiseTech Raises Dividend After 1st Half Profit Jumps 40% on Wins, Price Rises

02/21/2023 | 04:52pm EST
By Stuart Condie


SYDNEY--Australian logistics software provider WiseTech Global Ltd. raised its dividend after new customer wins and price rises helped to increase first-half profit by 40%.

The ASX-listed company on Wednesday reported an underlying net profit for the 12 months through December of 108.5 million Australian dollars (US$75.0 million), compared with A$77.3 million a year earlier. Revenue jumped by 35% to A$378.2 million.

Excluding currency movements, revenue rose by 32% on year, helped by strong demand from the world's largest freight forwarders. WiseTech said agreements included signing a global customs rollout with Kuehne + Nagel International AG.

The board declared a final dividend of 6.60 Australian cents, compared with 4.75 Australian cents a year earlier.

Including one-off items, statutory profit rose by 41% to A$109.0 million. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose by 36% to A$187.3 million, while Ebitda margin increased to 50% from 49%.

The average analyst forecast had been for a net profit of A$110.5 million off revenue of A$357.7 million, according to data compiled by FactSet. Analysts had expected an underlying profit of A$112.0 million.


Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1651ET

