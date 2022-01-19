Wiseway : 2021 Annual General Meeting Addresses

An experienced Board and Management team to drive future growth

Next, I would like to highlight changes to the Board of Directors that took place in 2021 to build on the positive business momentum created by these milestone achievements and to support our future growth initiatives.

In March 2021, Mr Ken Tong was appointed to the Board of Wiseway as Non-Executive Director. Ken, previously Wiseway's Chief of Staff from June 2012, had looked after key operations and standard operating procedures, as well as establishing critical business areas, including the Company's first customs-bonded depots, quarantine-approved and dairy- approved premises. He played a key role in supporting the design and development of Wiseway's strategy leading up to the IPO.

Mr Roger Tong, Co-Founder and Executive Director, moved off the Board and continued in his role as Chief Executive Officer. He also assumed the role of the Company Secretary.

Mrs Florence Tong, Co-Founder and Executive Director, who previously carried out the responsibilities of the Company Secretary, continued in her role as Managing Director and as Executive Director on the Board.

In August, Ms Lin Xu advised the Board of her intention to resign as a Non-Executive Director, due to her growing commitments with AZ Global.

Mr Brandon Teo was appointed as a Non-Executive Director bringing a wealth of global logistics experience and an extensive network of relationships in the industry working with many Australian, American, and international companies on expanding their footprint in Southeast Asia. We look forward to his contribution to the Group's global growth plans, especially in Southeast Asia.

Mr Robert McNutt was appointed as a Non-Executive Director, as part of the Company's global expansion strategy, especially in the US. He brings decades of experience in leadership and deep insights into the US market within depth experience in the perishables and packaging sector, strong governance credentials, and extensive business networks that will be invaluable as Wiseway accelerates its organic growth in this region.

At the end of September, Mr Stephen Chan, Non-Executive Director, retired from the Wiseway Board. His extensive knowledge and expertise in the freight forwarding and supply chain industries were a valuable asset to the Board. We are grateful for his contribution and commitment to supporting the growth journey of Wiseway Group since he was appointed to the Board in March 2018, and we wish him all the best for the future.

As we continue our global growth strategy and expansion at pace, the Board is confident in the outstanding experience and track record of Wiseway's executive leadership team and look forward to the contribution of our Board members to the vision and global growth ambitions of the Company.

A challenging operating environment

The FY21 strong result was achieved against a persistent challenging backdrop due to the supply chain disruptions and ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These pressures have highlighted many unseen vulnerabilities across the logistics sector and pleasingly Wiseway is one of the companies that had been marked out as one of the most resilient, collaborative and networked operators with clients, partners, and other key industry stakeholders.