Wiseway : 2021 Annual General Meeting Addresses

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2021
Chairman Address
I am Michael Hughes, Chairman of the Board of Wiseway Group Limited, and I welcome you to our third Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Much of our focus today will touch on Wiseway's ability to adapt to the disruption and the obstacles emerging from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is in this spirit that we conduct today's proceedings - determined to deliver on our responsibilities despite the challenges we face.
Today, I would like to present to you Wiseway's strong financial performance and the significant milestones achieved in the financial year 2021, as part of the Company's strategic expansion of our global footprint.
Our Co-Founder and Managing Director, Florence Tong, will then provide more detail on our business operations across our growing global network.
FY21 key milestones and growth initiatives
2021 was a year of growth for Wiseway Group, despite the challenging operating environment.
Last year I mentioned at the beginning of my address that the Board's focus had been on generating positive net operating cash flow, continuing the strategy of diversification, and developing scale in key growth areas.
I am very pleased to report that we have made significant progress on all these objectives in the financial year 2021.
Firstly, the Company's revenue for the year ended 30 June 2021 ('FY21') was $126 million, resulting in an EBITDA of $8.1 million.
This milestone full-year profit was a result of the Company's focus on organic revenue growth, prudent cost management, and economies of scale, following two years of robust strategic investment in the business. It signals a turning point for the business, which successfully implemented a diversification strategy and achieved a positive net profit for the first time since listing in October 2018.
Reflecting our investment in diversifying the business and expanding both our teams and our integrated operating platform, revenue grew by a significant 23.5 per cent.
This was primarily driven by non-traditional segments such as perishables, sea freight, import and distribution, and road transportation which more than doubled in size since last year's AGM when we announced our intent to explore and grow these areas.
The Company was in a strong financial position at the end of FY21 with $9.9 million in Cash, and a Debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.44. This strong improvement in cash flows and cash position, with healthy leverage levels is enabling us to maintain a strong balance sheet to support future growth and strategic initiatives.
Co-Founder and Managing Director, Florence Tong, will take you through the details of the financial results shortly.
A true globally diversified business
Our growth strategy over the last two years has laid the foundation for a diversified and integrated business across segments, products, customers, and geographies with:
37 per cent of our FY21 revenue is from non-traditional business segments.
Only 28 per cent of revenue is generated from the top five customers, which reflects minimal concentration risk in the business.
38 per cent of the volumes in our key growing segments of perishables and imports are with fast growing markets outside of China.
In the next five years, growth in the global freight and logistics industry will come from the US and Asia Pacific markets. In order to maximise Wiseway's future growth opportunities from these regions we launched in June 2021 our first US branch in Los Angeles with a high calibre team of experts on-the-ground to run the business operations.
We also enhanced our on-ground team in China attracting and retaining experienced professionals to continue to manage the operations in our Shanghai and Guangzhou branches, supporting the organic growth of the Company's operations in-country, as well as across the Asia Pacific region.
During the year, we strengthened our teams in perishables as well as in import and distribution and improved our operating platform with the development and deployment of internal software solutions (like WiseOps and ePLink) that meaningfully improved supply chain efficiencies.
Importantly, outside of the reporting period considered, in August 2021, we completed our first cross-border acquisition of Singapore-based air freight company TAF E-Logistics (Asia) Pte Ltd (TAF).
TAF is a well-established air freight company in Singapore with 30 years of experience serving the Southeast Asian region out of their strategic location at the Singapore Airport Airfreight centre, a global cargo hub and the heart of Southeast Asia's logistics industry.
The region has significant growth potential; not only with its growing freight logistics industry, but also with its substantial e-commerce industry potential. Our strong presence there positions us well to benefit from the emerging opportunities of the region's fastest growing economies including Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam.
These expansions have been accomplished prudently within existing balance sheet capacity, boosting the benefits of choice and value offered to our customers, while strengthening long- term returns for shareholders.
An experienced Board and Management team to drive future growth
Next, I would like to highlight changes to the Board of Directors that took place in 2021 to build on the positive business momentum created by these milestone achievements and to support our future growth initiatives.
In March 2021, Mr Ken Tong was appointed to the Board of Wiseway as Non-Executive Director. Ken, previously Wiseway's Chief of Staff from June 2012, had looked after key operations and standard operating procedures, as well as establishing critical business areas, including the Company's first customs-bonded depots, quarantine-approved and dairy- approved premises. He played a key role in supporting the design and development of Wiseway's strategy leading up to the IPO.
Mr Roger Tong, Co-Founder and Executive Director, moved off the Board and continued in his role as Chief Executive Officer. He also assumed the role of the Company Secretary.
Mrs Florence Tong, Co-Founder and Executive Director, who previously carried out the responsibilities of the Company Secretary, continued in her role as Managing Director and as Executive Director on the Board.
In August, Ms Lin Xu advised the Board of her intention to resign as a Non-Executive Director, due to her growing commitments with AZ Global.
Mr Brandon Teo was appointed as a Non-Executive Director bringing a wealth of global logistics experience and an extensive network of relationships in the industry working with many Australian, American, and international companies on expanding their footprint in Southeast Asia. We look forward to his contribution to the Group's global growth plans, especially in Southeast Asia.
Mr Robert McNutt was appointed as a Non-Executive Director, as part of the Company's global expansion strategy, especially in the US. He brings decades of experience in leadership and deep insights into the US market within depth experience in the perishables and packaging sector, strong governance credentials, and extensive business networks that will be invaluable as Wiseway accelerates its organic growth in this region.
At the end of September, Mr Stephen Chan, Non-Executive Director, retired from the Wiseway Board. His extensive knowledge and expertise in the freight forwarding and supply chain industries were a valuable asset to the Board. We are grateful for his contribution and commitment to supporting the growth journey of Wiseway Group since he was appointed to the Board in March 2018, and we wish him all the best for the future.
As we continue our global growth strategy and expansion at pace, the Board is confident in the outstanding experience and track record of Wiseway's executive leadership team and look forward to the contribution of our Board members to the vision and global growth ambitions of the Company.
A challenging operating environment
The FY21 strong result was achieved against a persistent challenging backdrop due to the supply chain disruptions and ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
These pressures have highlighted many unseen vulnerabilities across the logistics sector and pleasingly Wiseway is one of the companies that had been marked out as one of the most resilient, collaborative and networked operators with clients, partners, and other key industry stakeholders.
With borders closed and airlines running at reduced capacity, Wiseway's track record, its lean operating platform, the established strategic partnerships in the industry and the trustworthy relationships the teams have built since inception have provided the Company with a unique competitive advantage.
Wiseway was able to keep its customers' supply chains open, and as an essential service provider, to continue to deliver diversified freight services. This in turn helped cement the relationships we have with existing customers and win new clients who were looking for a safe, reliable, and high-quality integrated logistics provider that caters to their everyday shipping needs.
It is this ability to solve challenges that secures our position as the trusted national trucking service partner for the world's leading airlines. They called on us during the lockdowns - as planes were grounded - to ramp up our services and provide increased road transportation links to cities and airports. We delivered.
Our response is a testament to the Company's heritage in the market, its established reputation for performance and its strong culture of expertise and reliability.
Wiseway continues to prioritise the safety and well-being of our staff in different regions, with carefully developed operational 'COVID-19 safe' procedures put in place to ensure a safe operating environment for both clients and employees.
The way forward
I now turn to our strategy and outlook.
While Wiseway was established in Australia, the Company had always had a global vision to become an integrated global freight logistics business. The three pillars of our global growth strategy are to Diversify, Integrate and Expand and we have been very disciplined in our execution of this strategy in 2021.
Our expansion efforts, always pragmatic and considered, go hand in hand with the adoption of new software platforms to capture process efficiencies within online booking, cargo scanning, and real-time tracking capabilities.
We have completed investments in the establishment of cool rooms and the fumigation of our facilities to handle the particular logistical challenge presented by these commodities, and our staffing capability has been enhanced to manage increasing volumes.
Every decision taken within Wiseway, from top to bottom, is based on how best to make our operations more efficient and provide our customers with the enhanced experience they expect.
Our lean operating platform and strategic partnerships are proving just as effective in winning new customers who are looking for an integrated logistics provider as they are in retaining our valued existing customer base who depend on us for their everyday shipping needs.
Over the next five years, we believe the majority of growth in the global freight industry will come from the US and the Asia Pacific. We have already laid the foundations to maximise the potential of these opportunities as they arise - and we have done so without raising debt and still delivering a profit amid disturbance and upheaval within the logistics market.
