Wiseway : 2021 Annual General Meeting Presentation

20 January 2022 Wiseway Group Limited (ASX:WWG) ABN 26 624 909 682 Registered office: 39-43 Warren Avenue BANKSTOWN NSW 2200 T: +612 9790 7888 Wiseway Group Limited (ASX:WWG) 2021 Annual General Meeting Presentation

Wiseway Group Limited attaches its 2021 Annual General Meeting Presentation, being provided to Shareholders at today's meeting.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Wiseway Group Limited.

ENDS For further information, please contact: Investor enquiries Media enquiries Florence Tong Noha Habib Managing Director Symbol Strategic Communications E: admin@wiseway.com.au E: Wiseway@symbolstrategic.com.au

About Wiseway Group Limited (the Company)

Wiseway (ASX: WWG) is a leading provider of integrated logistics solutions, with a global network of strategically located warehouses and facilities and a large modern fleet of trucks and delivery vehicles.

Established in 2005 to serve the growing Australia-Asia Pacific trade industry, Wiseway has grown to become one of the top three outbound air freight logistics providers in Australia. With multiple strategically located operation hubs in Australia, the US, and the Asia Pacific, the Company provides its large base of domestic and international customers with specialist cross-border logistics services including air freight, sea freight, import, domestic transportation, warehousing, and customs clearance.

For more information, please visit www.wiseway.com.au