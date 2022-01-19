Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Wiseway Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WWG   AU0000027195

WISEWAY GROUP LIMITED

(WWG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wiseway : 2021 Annual General Meeting Presentation

01/19/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

20 January 2022

Wiseway Group Limited

(ASX:WWG)

ABN 26 624 909 682

Registered office:

39-43 Warren Avenue

BANKSTOWN NSW 2200

T: +612 9790 7888

Wiseway Group Limited (ASX:WWG)

2021 Annual General Meeting Presentation

Wiseway Group Limited attaches its 2021 Annual General Meeting Presentation, being provided to Shareholders at today's meeting.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Wiseway Group Limited.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Investor enquiries

Media enquiries

Florence Tong

Noha Habib

Managing Director

Symbol Strategic Communications

E: admin@wiseway.com.au

E: Wiseway@symbolstrategic.com.au

About Wiseway Group Limited (the Company)

Wiseway (ASX: WWG) is a leading provider of integrated logistics solutions, with a global network of strategically located warehouses and facilities and a large modern fleet of trucks and delivery vehicles.

Established in 2005 to serve the growing Australia-Asia Pacific trade industry, Wiseway has grown to become one of the top three outbound air freight logistics providers in Australia. With multiple strategically located operation hubs in Australia, the US, and the Asia Pacific, the Company provides its large base of domestic and international customers with specialist cross-border logistics services including air freight, sea freight, import, domestic transportation, warehousing, and customs clearance.

For more information, please visit www.wiseway.com.au

r personal use only

Wiseway Group Limited

2021 Annual General Meeting

20 January 2022, 11:00AM (AEDT)

1

onlyuse Chairman's Address:

personalMichael Hughes r

4

FY21 Key milestones and growth initiatives

only

Positive net operating cash flow, continuing the strategy of diversification and

use

developing scale in key growth areas which delivered:

$126.0m

$1.8m

Group Revenue

Net Profit After Tax

Up 23.5% from pcp

First full-year profit since listing in 2018

personalr

$8.1m

$7.0m

EBITDA

Operating Cash Flow

Up 86% from pcp

Up 83% from pcp

+1.5 ppts to EBITDA margin

5

A true globally diversified business

only

Wiseway China

use

Darwin1

personalr

Wiseway

Wiseway

Singapore

Headquarters

Perth

Wiseway's global footprint:A true globally diversified business

1 warehouse facility Adelaide

Wiseway US

L s Angeles

Diversified business shipping to 100+ destinations

1 warehouse

facility

Expanded US presence through Los Angeles branchWiseway Singapore serving Southeast Asian market

Two branches in China (Shanghai and Guangzhou) with expanded team capabilities

Diversified revenue across business segments, customers and economic sectors, and across geographies

1. Darwin branch is managed by an exclusive local agent

Shanghai

Wiseway Branch

Guangzhou

Wiseway Branch

Brisbane

1 warehouse facility

Sydney Auckland

3 warehouse 1 warehouse

facilities facility Melbourne

  • warehouse facilities

6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wiseway Group Ltd published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 22:45:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WISEWAY GROUP LIMITED
05:36pWISEWAY : 2021 Annual General Meeting Addresses
PU
01/16Wiseway Group Limited Reports Unaudited Trading Results for the Three Months Ended 31 D..
CI
01/12WISEWAY : AGM change of format to virtual meeting
PU
2021WISEWAY : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
202120,000 Ordinary Shares of Wiseway Group Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Endi..
CI
2021Wiseway Group Limited Provides Unaudited Revenue Results for the First Quarter Ended 30..
CI
2021Wiseway Group Limited Announces Audited Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year Ende..
CI
2021Wiseway Group Limited Announces Retirement of Stephen Chan as Non-Executive Director, E..
CI
2021AUMAKE : Hires Wiseway Group for Freight Services
MT
2021Aumake Enters into Exclusive Freight Agreement with Wiseway
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 150 M 108 M 108 M
Net income 2022 2,30 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38,9 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart WISEWAY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wiseway Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,27 AUD
Average target price 0,66 AUD
Spread / Average Target 144%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger Tong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason Lynch Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Michael Hughes Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ivan Lim Chief Technology Officer
Florence Tong Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISEWAY GROUP LIMITED12.50%28
DSV A/S-11.29%48 198
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-9.99%34 786
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.2.93%9 888
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.6.08%5 796
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.-2.38%5 186