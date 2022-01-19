Wiseway : 2021 Annual General Meeting Presentation
01/19/2022 | 05:46pm EST
20 January 2022
Wiseway Group Limited
(ASX:WWG)
Wiseway Group Limited (ASX:WWG)
2021 Annual General Meeting Presentation
Wiseway Group Limited attaches its 2021 Annual General Meeting Presentation, being provided to Shareholders at today's meeting.
This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Wiseway Group Limited.
ENDS
About Wiseway Group Limited (the Company)
Wiseway (ASX: WWG) is a leading provider of integrated logistics solutions, with a global network of strategically located warehouses and facilities and a large modern fleet of trucks and delivery vehicles.
Established in 2005 to serve the growing Australia-Asia Pacific trade industry, Wiseway has grown to become one of the top three outbound air freight logistics providers in Australia. With multiple strategically located operation hubs in Australia, the US, and the Asia Pacific, the Company provides its large base of domestic and international customers with specialist cross-border logistics services including air freight, sea freight, import, domestic transportation, warehousing, and customs clearance.
For more information, please visit www.wiseway.com.au
Wiseway Group Limited
2021 Annual General Meeting
20 January 2022, 11:00AM (AEDT)
FY21 Key milestones and growth initiatives
Positive net operating cash flow, continuing the strategy of diversification and
developing scale in key growth areas which delivered:
$126.0m
$1.8m
Group Revenue
Net Profit After Tax
Up 23.5% from pcp
First full-year profit since listing in 2018
$8.1m
$7.0m
EBITDA
Operating Cash Flow
Up 86% from pcp
Up 83% from pcp
+1.5 ppts to EBITDA margin
5
A true globally diversified business
Wiseway China
Darwin1
Wiseway
Wiseway
Singapore
Headquarters
Perth
Wiseway's global footprint:A true globally diversified business
1 warehouse facility Adelaide
Wiseway US
L s Angeles
Diversified business shipping to 100+ destinations
1 warehouse
facility
Expanded US presence through Los Angeles branch Wiseway Singapore serving Southeast Asian market
Two branches in China (Shanghai and Guangzhou) with expanded team capabilities
Diversified revenue across business segments, customers and economic sectors, and across geographies
1. Darwin branch is managed by an exclusive local agent
Shanghai
Wiseway Branch
Guangzhou
Wiseway Branch
Brisbane
1 warehouse facility
Sydney Auckland
3 warehouse 1 warehouse
facilities facility Melbourne
warehouse facilities
6
