(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Friday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Wishbone Gold PLC, up 25% at 1.34 pence, 12-month range 1.05p-4.50p. The mining company hails "positive drilling results" from its Cottesloe project in Western Australia. "The information gathered to date is highly encouraging, confirming the overall exploration model for a major sediment hosted metals system focused on base metals and silver," it says. "The base metals identified are critical to the development of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles and in energy storage systems integral to the global push towards lower carbon emissions."

----------

Biome Technologies PLC, up 11% at 116.25p, 12-month range 82.00p-180p. The bioplastics and radio frequency technology firm says that its RF Technologies division has been awarded a further contract win. The contract has a revenue value of GBP536,000, and it concerns the supply of two radio frequency welding systems for use by an international corporation in the medical supply sector. Chief Executive Paul Mines says: "This important order results from the division's ongoing strategy of diversification beyond its traditional strength into new high-value medical market areas. The division continues to work on further potential opportunities and we remain confident in bringing another of these opportunities to a similar conclusion in the coming months."

----------

AIM - LOSERS

----------

Aura Energy Ltd, down 6.9% at 10.94p, 12-month range 9.00p-17.75p. The mineral explorer says it has requested the Australian Securities Exchange to immediately halt trading in its shares quoted on the ASX in Sydney. The company expects trading in its shares to resume on the ASX either when the expected announcement is made, or upon market open on Tuesday 19. Trade continues as normal on AIM.

----------

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.