Wishbone Gold PLC on Monday - Gibraltar-based, Australia-focused mining company - Completes gravity survey at Cottesloe project in Western Australia. Cites prospectivity and says high base anomaly helps make a compelling drill target.
Chair Richard Poulden says: "The results of this new gravity survey are very encouraging. By combining all existing data sets comprising magnetics, gravity, geochem and drill data with the gravity information and have them all pointing to the same area highlights the potential of our Cottesloe asset."
Current stock price: 1.67 pence, up 7.4% on Monday
12-month change: down 82%
By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.