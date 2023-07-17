Wishbone Gold Plc is a Gibraltar-based company, which is engaged in gold, silver and copper exploration. It has three exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland. The Company's projects include Red Setter, Cottesloe project, Anketell, Wishbone II, IV & VI and White Mountain. Its flagship project is Red Setter, located approximately 13 kilometers (km) southwest of Newcrest's Telfer operations. Red Setter is a Havieron style gold prospect. Cottlesloe project, which is approximately 35 km southeast of Red Setter, has deposits visible at surface of silver and lead: metals which are essential for battery and electric car production. The Anketell Project consists of a single exploration license application, E45/ 6198, covering an area of over 10 square kilometers. White Mountain is located west-southwest of Townsville, Queensland.

Sector Gold